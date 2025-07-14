The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 ends today, July 14. It began on July 12 as a three-day sale event, offering buyers an opportunity to get big discounts on a wide range of electronic products. Smartphones, tablets, laptops, gaming consoles, and other electronics are currently available at considerably lower rates than their usually listed MRP on the e-commerce platform. In our previous articles, we curated lists of the best deals on printers, smart home devices, as well as computer accessories. However, if a new gaming console is what is on your wishlist, then read on to discover the best deals on the Sony PlayStation 5. Additionally, there are offers on gaming accessories and top games too.

During the Amazon sale, buyers can purchase PlayStation 5 Disc Edition, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, Sony Pulse Explore wireless earbuds, DualSense Wireless Controller, and other accessories with discounts of up to 20 percent.

Best Deals on PlayStation 5 and Accessories on Prime Day Sale

In addition to direct price cuts, the e-commerce platform has also rolled out several other offers. This includes a 10 percent instant cashback of up to Rs. 6,250 on transactions carried out with ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Card, and SBI Credit Card. Alternatively, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card can be used to unlock 10 percent savings as well. And if you do not wish to pay the full price of the product upfront, the e-commerce giant is offering no-cost EMI options. With that out of the way, let's dive into the best deals on PlayStation 5 and accessories during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

