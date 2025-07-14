Technology News
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on PlayStation 5 and Accessories

Buyers can get discounts of up to 20 percent on PlayStation 5 and accessories during the Amazon sale.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 July 2025 12:08 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on PlayStation 5 and Accessories

The Sony PlayStation 5 Slim was launched in India in April last year

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is exclusive to Prime members in India
  • PlayStation 5 Disc Edition (Slim) is available for Rs. 52,990
  • Buyers can find discounts on DualSense Controller and more accessories
The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 ends today, July 14. It began on July 12 as a three-day sale event, offering buyers an opportunity to get big discounts on a wide range of electronic products. Smartphones, tablets, laptops, gaming consoles, and other electronics are currently available at considerably lower rates than their usually listed MRP on the e-commerce platform. In our previous articles, we curated lists of the best deals on printers, smart home devices, as well as computer accessories. However, if a new gaming console is what is on your wishlist, then read on to discover the best deals on the Sony PlayStation 5. Additionally, there are offers on gaming accessories and top games too.

During the Amazon sale, buyers can purchase PlayStation 5 Disc Edition, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, Sony Pulse Explore wireless earbuds, DualSense Wireless Controller, and other accessories with discounts of up to 20 percent.

Best Deals on PlayStation 5 and Accessories on Prime Day Sale

In addition to direct price cuts, the e-commerce platform has also rolled out several other offers. This includes a 10 percent instant cashback of up to Rs. 6,250 on transactions carried out with ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Card, and SBI Credit Card. Alternatively, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card can be used to unlock 10 percent savings as well. And if you do not wish to pay the full price of the product upfront, the e-commerce giant is offering no-cost EMI options. With that out of the way, let's dive into the best deals on PlayStation 5 and accessories during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

Model List Price Effective Price Buying Link
Sony PlayStation 5 Gaming Console (Slim) Rs. 54,990 Rs. 52,990 Buy Now
Sony PlayStation 5 Console (Slim) Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection Rs. 57,989 Rs. 55,471 Buy Now
Sony DualSense Wireless Controller White Rs. 6,390 Rs. 5,719 Buy Now
Sony DualSense Wireless Controller 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Rs. 17,999 Rs. 12,990 Buy Now
Sony DualSense Wireless Controller Chroma Indigo Rs. 6,849 Rs. 6,399 Buy Now
Sony Vertical Stand for PlayStation 5 Rs. 2,590 Rs. 2,199 Buy Now
Sony Dualsense Charging Station For PlayStation 5 Rs. 2,590 Rs. 1,899 Buy Now
PlayStation 5 Cover – Chroma Pearl Rs. 5,569 Rs. 4,990 Buy Now
Sony Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds Rs. 18,990 Rs. 16,990 Buy Now
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Pixel 10 Series, Pixel Buds 2a Pricing Leaked Online Ahead of Launch

