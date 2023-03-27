Technology News
The “discount” brings the prices back to the original cost of the console in the country.

Written by Roydon Cerejo, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 March 2023 18:11 IST
The Sony PlayStation 5 will go back to its old pricing, for a short while anyway

  • PS5 is all set to receive a price cut from April 1
  • Sony India will offer a Rs. 5,000 discount on all models
  • It is said to be a limited-time promotional offer

There's good news for PlayStation fans as Sony has now confirmed that all variants of its PS5 gaming console will receive a limited time discount of Rs. 5,000 in India from April 1. This is said to be part of its summer promotional offer and would be applicable for both online and offline purchases. This “discount” actually brings the PS5's pricing back to original pricing of Rs. 49,990 for the disc version and Rs. 39,990 for the digital version. This also affects any PS5 bundles such as the God of War Ragnarok bundle which will be down to Rs. 54,990. Sony had raised the prices of the PS5 back in November 2022 and now, it's bringing it back down to the old pricing, even if it is for a limited time.

Gaming analyst and tipster Rishi Alwani (@RishiAlwani) reported this news, citing sources in the supply chain, to which Sony officially responded confirming the price drop with the following statement.

According to Sony, this will be a limited period discount starting from April 1, 2023, and the price cut will be Rs. 5,000.

Indian Console Gamers (@ICGOriginal) have even tweeted an image of what looks like a promotional banner for the new price cut, which could be used by Sony for online promotions. Their banner shows the two consoles sporting the discounted pricing and some fine print which mentions that it's for a “limited period only” starting from April 1. It might not be the price drop you were hoping for but at least you'll be able to get the PS5 at the original prices for some time.

Last month, Sony held a PlayStation State of Play event focused on Rocksteady Studios' new Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and some PS VR2 games. Currently, there are no details from Sony India regarding a PS VR2 launch in the country. The company also showed off the new games coming to its PS Plus service in March, which include Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons, and Code Vein.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai.
