Realme GT 7 is set to launch in India soon. As we wait for the launch date announcement, the Chinese smartphone brand has teased the colour options of the handset. The Realme GT 7 is confirmed to have the world's first graphene-based IceSense design for enhanced thermal performance. The GT series handset was launched in the Chinese market in April with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and a 7,200mAh battery. It has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Realme GT 7 to Have IceSense Design

Through a press release on Wednesday, Realme announced that the GT 7 will be available in IceSense Blue and IceSense Black colour options. It is confirmed to debut with IceSense Graphene, the industry's first thermal solution utilising graphene, an advanced lab-developed material with thermal conductivity up to 10 times greater than standard graphite films.

Embedded in both the back panel and display, IceSense Graphene technology is claimed to deliver efficient heat dissipation, maintaining high performance during demanding tasks. Further, Realme GT 7's "Skin-Touch Temperature Control” system is claimed to adjust to external temperatures, keeping the device cool in the heat and comfortably warm in the cold.

The brand confirmed that the Realme GT 7 has an Indium Laser-Etched Frame with a metal texture. Realme has applied the Pro-Gaming Coating technology to the back cover of the phone to provide a skin-friendly and anti-slip touch experience.

The Realme GT 7 was launched in China last month with a price tag of CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30.400) for the 12GB + 256GB option. It is confirmed to land in Indian market soon.

The GT series handset runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,280x2,800 pixels) OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It gets a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. It has an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance and includesa 7,700mm sq VC cooling chamber. The handset packs a 7,200mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.