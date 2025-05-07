Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme GT 7 Colour Options Teased; Confirmed to Feature IceSense Design for Heat Management

Realme GT 7 Colour Options Teased; Confirmed to Feature IceSense Design for Heat Management

Realme GT 7 will be available in IceSense Blue and IceSense Black colour options in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 May 2025 16:49 IST
Realme GT 7 Colour Options Teased; Confirmed to Feature IceSense Design for Heat Management

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 7 runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset

Highlights
  • Realme GT 7 was launched in China last month
  • It has an Indium Laser-Etched Frame with metal texture
  • Realme GT 7 houses a 7,200mAh battery
Advertisement

Realme GT 7 is set to launch in India soon. As we wait for the launch date announcement, the Chinese smartphone brand has teased the colour options of the handset. The Realme GT 7 is confirmed to have the world's first graphene-based IceSense design for enhanced thermal performance. The GT series handset was launched in the Chinese market in April with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and a 7,200mAh battery. It has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Realme GT 7 to Have IceSense Design

Through a press release on Wednesday, Realme announced that the GT 7 will be available in IceSense Blue and IceSense Black colour options. It is confirmed to debut with IceSense Graphene, the industry's first thermal solution utilising graphene, an advanced lab-developed material with thermal conductivity up to 10 times greater than standard graphite films.

Embedded in both the back panel and display, IceSense Graphene technology is claimed to deliver efficient heat dissipation, maintaining high performance during demanding tasks. Further, Realme GT 7's "Skin-Touch Temperature Control” system is claimed to adjust to external temperatures, keeping the device cool in the heat and comfortably warm in the cold.

The brand confirmed that the Realme GT 7 has an Indium Laser-Etched Frame with a metal texture. Realme has applied the Pro-Gaming Coating technology to the back cover of the phone to provide a skin-friendly and anti-slip touch experience.

The Realme GT 7 was launched in China last month with a price tag of CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30.400) for the 12GB + 256GB option. It is confirmed to land in Indian market soon.

The GT series handset runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,280x2,800 pixels) OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It gets a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. It has an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance and includesa  7,700mm sq VC cooling chamber. The handset packs a 7,200mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7 Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Haier C95 and C90 OLED TVs With Dolby Vision IQ and Harman Kardon Sound Launched in India
Gears of War: Reloaded Is Coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in August

Related Stories

Realme GT 7 Colour Options Teased; Confirmed to Feature IceSense Design for Heat Management
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LiveCaller Launched as Free Truecaller Alternative for iPhone Users
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Now Up for Sale in India: See Launch Offers
  3. Realme GT Concept Phone With 10,000mAh Battery Unveiled in India
  4. Realme GT 7 Colour Options Teased; Confirmed to Feature IceSense Design
  5. Honor 400 Pro Price, Key Features Leaked Before Anticipated Global Launch
  6. Haier Launches C95 and C90 OLED TVs in India With These Features
  7. OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench With This Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Ashtram OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Crime Thriller Online?
  2. Hugging Face Releases a Free AI Agent That Can Complete Computer-Based Tasks
  3. Sony Schedules Launch Event for May 13; Expected to Unveil Xperia 1 VII
  4. Realme GT 7 Colour Options Teased; Confirmed to Feature IceSense Design for Heat Management
  5. Haier C95 and C90 OLED TVs With Dolby Vision IQ and Harman Kardon Sound Launched in India
  6. Maria OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Angelina Jolie Starrer Movie Online?
  7. Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Gears of War: Reloaded Is Coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in August
  9. Netflix Redesigns TV App With Responsive Recommendations, Adds GenAI Search on iOS
  10. Maranamass OTT Release Date Out: Know When and Where to Watch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »