Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PS5 Updated With Smaller Form Factor, 1TB Storage; Will Go on Sale Next Month

PS5 Updated With Smaller Form Factor, 1TB Storage; Will Go on Sale Next Month

The mid-gen console refresh is 30 percent smaller in volume than the original PS5.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 October 2023 12:00 IST
PS5 Updated With Smaller Form Factor, 1TB Storage; Will Go on Sale Next Month

Photo Credit: Sony

The Digital Edition of the new PS5 now costs $50 more

Highlights
  • PS5 Slim disc edition maintains its pricing at $499.99
  • The new PS5 models will begin rolling out next month in the US
  • Sony will sell a redesigned vertical stand for the PS5 separately
Advertisement

Sony is all set to refresh its PlayStation 5 lineup for the holiday season, with the long-rumoured slimmer redesign of the PS5 confirmed to release next month. Sony unveiled the new PS5 models late Tuesday, showcasing design changes that have helped the console become smaller and lighter. While the PS5 slim's processing power and graphical capabilities remain the same as the original PS5, the mid-gen console refresh, which has a slightly smaller form factor than its infamously bulky predecessor, does get slightly bigger internal storage, up from an 825GB custom SSD to 1TB. The PS5 slim also brings the option to add an external UHD Blu-ray disc drive to its digital edition console. Notably, the disc edition of the redesigned PS5 slim maintains its pricing at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 41,615), but the digital edition gets a $50 price bump and will cost $449.99 (roughly Rs. 37,452), up from $399.

“To address the evolving needs of players, our engineering and design teams collaborated on a new form factor that provides greater choice and flexibility,” Sid Shuman, senior director of SIE Content Communications, said on the PlayStation blog. He added that the new PS5 had seen a reduction in volume by more than 30 percent, and weight by 18 percent and 24 percent compared to the original PS5s. The side panels on the console have also been redesigned, with the two covers split into four separate removable entities. These allow you to add the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive, which will be sold separately for $79.99 (roughly Rs. 6,657), on the PS5 digital editions later.

ps5 slim inline sony ps5 slim

An attachable Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive can be purchased separately
Photo Credit: Sony

There's another bit of additional and optional cost involved with owning the new PS5 models, too. The original PS5 allows you to set it up either horizontally or vertically with the help of the included stand that clamps on and screws into the console, keeping it in place. Now, the new PS5 Slim models will ship with a horizontal stand, but to set it up vertically — which is perhaps the PS5's default orientation and appears on all marketing material for the console — you'll need to buy a redesigned ring-style vertical stand, which will put you back $29.99 (roughly Rs. 2,495).

Sony will also release new PS5 console covers for the new slim variant in different colours in early 2024. These would include a matte Black colourway and the Deep Earth Collection colours in Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver, with more colours planned for future, according to the PS blog. The PS5 slim covers will start at $54.99 (roughly Rs. 4,576).

The redesigned PS5 slim will go on sale next month in the US at select local retailers and direct.playstation.com where available, with a global rollout planned for the following months. There are no official dates available for the launch in Indian markets, but one can expect the refreshed models to hit the shelves in the coming months. The original PS5 remains popular in the country, with stocks of the console easily available on e-commerce websites and retail stores. According to Sony, however, the new slimmer PS5 will be the only model available once the original PS inventory is sold out.

The PS5 physical edition costs Rs. 54,990 in India, while the digital edition comes in at Rs. 44,990. Sony is also planning to launch the PlayStation Portal, a handheld game streaming device to serve as a companion to the PS5, later this year. While a concrete release date has not been announced, the handheld will be sold at $199.99, or about Rs. 16,500.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PS5 Slim, PS5, PlayStation 5, Sony
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Crypto Relief Aid Set-Up in War-Ridden Israel; Unocoin CEO Lists Ethical Implications

Related Stories

PS5 Updated With Smaller Form Factor, 1TB Storage; Will Go on Sale Next Month
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12’s Design Feature and Camera Hardware Leaked: Details
  2. National Cinema Day 2023: How to Book Rs. 99 Tickets Online for October 13
  3. Motorola Edge 2023 With Dimensity 7030 SoC Debuts at This Price
  4. Oppo Find N3 Flip Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch Tomorrow
  5. Top Blockbuster Deals on Laptops During Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale
  6. OnePlus Open India Launch Officially Teased: Details
  7. OnePlus Open Alleged Hands-on Video Shows Almost Invisible Display Crease
  8. Here's When the iQoo 12 Might Be Launched in India
  9. iOS 16.7.1 Rolling Out to Older iPhone Models: Here's Why You Should Update
  10. Can the Pixel 8 Pro Survive Drop and Scratch Tests? Here's What Happened
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 12’s Watch-Inspired Design, Camera Hardware Leaked Online: All Details
  2. Walt Disney Said to Hold Initial Talks With Blackstone Over Stake in Disney+ Hotstar, TV Business in India
  3. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Hovers Over $27,000 Mark, Most Altcoins Trade in Dips
  4. Oppo Find N3 Flip Price in India Leaked Ahead of October 12 Launch
  5. Vivo Executive, Three Others Arrested by ED in Money Laundering Case
  6. PS5 Updated With Smaller Form Factor, 1TB Storage; Will Go on Sale Next Month
  7. Motorola Edge 2023 With Dimensity 7030 SoC, 68W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Crypto Relief Aid Set-Up in War-Ridden Israel; Unocoin CEO Lists Ethical Implications
  9. OnePlus Open Marketing Images Leak; Price, Design, and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Debut
  10. India vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup Match Today: How to Watch Livestream, Broadcast Channels and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »