Nvidia unveiled DLSS 5, the latest iteration of its Deep Learning Super Sampling graphics upscaling technology, on Monday, showcasing AI-powered “photoreal” visuals in games like Resident Evil Requiem and Starfield. DLSS 5 utilises a real-time neural rendering model to give a graphical facelift to characters and environments. The company, however, is facing intense backlash from gamers, who are calling the new technology an “AI slop filter.”

While Nvidia is claiming that DLSS 5 is the company's “most significant breakthrough in computer graphics since the debut of real-time ray tracing in 2018,” gamers have shared strong reactions criticising the upscaling technology of interfering with the developer's original artistic vision.

DLSS 5 Receives Backlash For Changing Visuals

In a video presentation debuting DLSS 5, Nvidia showed the graphics technology transforming faces of characters in games like Resident Evil Requeim, Starfield, Hogwarts Legacy, and EA Sports FC. However, the graphical updates shown in the video resemble an Instagram or Snapchat beauty filter that changes the original look of the character.

The most egregious use of DLSS 5 can be seen on Resident Evil Requiem's protagonist, Grace Ashcroft. The upscaling technology seems to be adding make-up, eye shadow, and fuller lips covered in lipstick, completely changing the character's look.

DLSS 5 changes Grace Ashcroft's face with an effect that resembles a beauty filter

Photo Credit: Nvidia

In a separate domonstration, DLSS 5 is seen completely transforming characters' faces in Bethesda's sci-fi RPG, Starfield. In the video, with DLSS 5 on, the "upscaled" faces look radically different from their original versions.

The effect is a disturbing departure from the original art style of the game, completely changing the look of Starfield's Creation Engine 2 graphics and superimposing a new style that can only be described as an AI filter that bumps up brightness, contrast, and saturation on characters' faces while adding an uncanny valley "realism" to them.

🔦 NVIDIA DLSS 5 Spotlight 🔦



Watch a preview of NVIDIA DLSS 5 in #Starfield. Encounter highly detailed characters in more lifelike worlds as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity's greatest mystery.



Learn more → https://t.co/yHON3nGyxE pic.twitter.com/8viYCI3z7u — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) March 16, 2026

The demonstration videos have sparked backlash from fans, who are now flooding social media with DLSS 5 “AI slop filter” memes. DLSS 5 is being labelled “deep learning super slop 5,” “slop tracing,” and “AI slop filter” by users on X.

Nvidia, whose highly sought after AI chips have made it the most valuable company in the world, on its part, said that DLSS 5 was a breakthrough that would “reinvent” computer graphics.

“DLSS 5 is the GPT moment for graphics — blending hand-crafted rendering with generative AI to deliver a dramatic leap in visual realism while preserving the control artists need for creative expression,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said during the announcement.

Nvidia, Bethesda Issue Clarification After Backlash

The intense backlash, however, has forced Nvidia and Bethesda, one of the studios' whose games were featured in the DLSS 5 presentation, to issue statements. Nvidia said that DLSS 5 was “not a filter” and that developers would retain artistic control over DLSS 5 output.

“Important to note with this technology advance (sic) - game developers have full, detailed artistic control over DLSS 5's effects to ensure they maintain their game's unique aesthetic. The SDK includes things like intensity, color grading and masking off places where the effect shouldn't be applied. It's not a filter - DLSS 5 inputs the game's color and motion vectors for each frame into the model, anchoring the output in the source 3D content,” the company said in a pinned comment on its demonstration video.

Bethesda director Todd Howard endorsed DLSS 5 and called the technology's effect on Starfield's graphics “amazing.” However, Bethesda appeared to backpedal a bit following online backlash.

“This is a very early look, and our art teams will be further adjusting the lighting and final effect to look the way we think works best for each game. This will all be under our artists' control, and totally optional for players,” the company clarified on X.

In addition to Bethesda, studios like Capcom, Hotta Studio, NetEase, NCSoft, S-Game, Tencent, Ubisoft, and Warner Bros. Games are confirmed to support DLSS 5 for their games. Nvidia DLSS 5 will debut in fall 2026.