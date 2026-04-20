Resident Evil Requiem is confirmed to get new content, including a story expansion. While Capcom has not shared details about the new content coming to the game, a leak has uncovered information that suggests a new arcade mode could be added to Resident Evil Requiem as part of an update next month.

Resident Evil Requiem Could Get Arcade Mode

In March, Capcom announced that it would add a mini game to Resident Evil Requiem in May. Based on a new leak, fans believe the mini game to be the arcade-style Mercenaries mode seen in previous games in the series.

X user @MasyaSYRKOV datamined Resident Evil Requiem game files to uncover pieces of music that could be related to a “future mode / Mercenaries” (via IGN). The leaked tracks feature tense, high-tempo music, suggesting they could be backing tracks for an upcoming Mercenaries mode. Some of the tracks also feature the sound of a ticking clock that further hints at the timed arcade mode coming to Resident Evil Requiem.

The Mercenaries mode is a recurring arcade minigame in the Resident Evil series that was introduced in Resident Evil 3. The arcade mode largely requires players to dispatch hordes of enemies within a time limit and reach a highscore on the leaderboard. The mode was also present in Resident Evil 4 and 5.

Last month, Capcom announced a story expansion for Resident Evil Requiem was in development. While the expansion will likely release later, more content for the game is on its way. Capcom said that it was working on new in-game content, including a much-requested photo mode.

Notably, game director Koshi Nakanishi confirmed that a mini game was coming to Requiem in May. This mini game could be the Mercenaries mode.

Resident Evil Requiem released on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 on February 27. The game has been a critical and commercial success of Capcom. The company announced last month that Requiem had sold over 6 million copies. The horror title became fastest title in the Resident Evil franchise to reach that sales milestone.