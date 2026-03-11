Technology News
Resident Evil Requiem Story Expansion Is in Development, Capcom Confirms

Resident Evil Requiem has sold over 5 million copies since it launched on February 27.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 March 2026 12:29 IST
Resident Evil Requiem Story Expansion Is in Development, Capcom Confirms

Photo Credit: Capcom

Resident Evil Requiem marks the return of Leon S. Kennedy

  • Resident Evil Requiem launched on February 27
  • The game features dual protagonists and two distinct gameplay styles
  • Resident Evil Requiem is now the highest user rated game on Metacritic
Resident Evil Requiem is set to get a story expansion, Capcom has confirmed. Game director Koshi Nakanishi announced Tuesday that an expansion for the survival horror action title was in development. Capcom did not share a release date for the story expansion, but confirmed the DLC would take “some time.”

Resident Evil Requiem DLC Confirmed

The announcement came in a video message from Nakanishi shared on Resident Evil and Capcom social media channels on Tuesday. The game director said Capcom was planning to add more content to Resident Evil Requiem, including a much-requested photo mode. Nakanishi also confirmed that the company was planning to add a mini game to Requiem in May.

Nakanishi then teased a few scenarios for Resident Evil Requiem by flipping through photos poking fun at different possible joke versions of the game, before confirming that a story expansion was in the works.

“We are planning to make extra story content! In this story, we will delve deeper into the world of Requiem. We're hard at work on it now. It will take some time, so we ask for your patience and hope you'll look forward to it. Thank you again for all your support,” he said.

Nakanishi also thanked fans for playing Resident Evil Requiem and said Capcom would continue to support the game.

“On behalf of the development team, I want to extend our heatfelt gratitude. Thank you very much! We released an update the other day to fix a variety of issues, and we will continue to address any other bugs and performance issues,” Nakanishi said. “We hope to continue providing support on Resident Evil Requiem to live up to its positive reception,” he added.

Resident Evil Requiem launched on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 on February 27. The survival horror game has become a major critical and commercial success for Capcom. Requiem sold over 5 million copies within days of launch, Capcom confirmed. It has also become the highest user rated game of all time on Metacritic.

Gadgets 360's 10/10 review of Resident Evil Requiem called it a “horror masterpiece” and praised the balance between the survival horror and action gameplay styles of its two playable protagonists.

  • Good
  • Intriguing, emotional story
  • Compelling dual protagonists
  • Tense survival horror gameplay
  • Thrilling action gameplay
  • State of the art visuals
  • Excellent boss fights & undead encounters
  • Leon S. Kennedy
  • Bad
  • None
Read detailed Capcom Resident Evil Requiem review
Genre Survival horror
Platform Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Resident Evil
PEGI Rating 18+
Further reading: Resident Evil Requiem, Capcom, Resident Evil
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
iPhone 17e, MacBook Neo, iPad Air, Refreshed MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Models Go on Sale in India: Price, Availability

