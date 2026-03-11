Resident Evil Requiem is set to get a story expansion, Capcom has confirmed. Game director Koshi Nakanishi announced Tuesday that an expansion for the survival horror action title was in development. Capcom did not share a release date for the story expansion, but confirmed the DLC would take “some time.”

Resident Evil Requiem DLC Confirmed

The announcement came in a video message from Nakanishi shared on Resident Evil and Capcom social media channels on Tuesday. The game director said Capcom was planning to add more content to Resident Evil Requiem, including a much-requested photo mode. Nakanishi also confirmed that the company was planning to add a mini game to Requiem in May.

Nakanishi then teased a few scenarios for Resident Evil Requiem by flipping through photos poking fun at different possible joke versions of the game, before confirming that a story expansion was in the works.

A message from Koshi Nakanishi, director of Resident Evil Requiem. pic.twitter.com/54aKw80h8K — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 10, 2026

“We are planning to make extra story content! In this story, we will delve deeper into the world of Requiem. We're hard at work on it now. It will take some time, so we ask for your patience and hope you'll look forward to it. Thank you again for all your support,” he said.

Nakanishi also thanked fans for playing Resident Evil Requiem and said Capcom would continue to support the game.

“On behalf of the development team, I want to extend our heatfelt gratitude. Thank you very much! We released an update the other day to fix a variety of issues, and we will continue to address any other bugs and performance issues,” Nakanishi said. “We hope to continue providing support on Resident Evil Requiem to live up to its positive reception,” he added.

Resident Evil Requiem launched on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 on February 27. The survival horror game has become a major critical and commercial success for Capcom. Requiem sold over 5 million copies within days of launch, Capcom confirmed. It has also become the highest user rated game of all time on Metacritic.

Gadgets 360's 10/10 review of Resident Evil Requiem called it a “horror masterpiece” and praised the balance between the survival horror and action gameplay styles of its two playable protagonists.