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New GTA 6 Gameplay Leaks Emerge as Group Threatens to Release More Videos

Two new leaked GTA 6 clips show gameplay features that could be present in the game.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 August 2026 12:34 IST
New GTA 6 Gameplay Leaks Emerge as Group Threatens to Release More Videos

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

New leaks show GTA 6 protagonist Jason interacting with NPCs

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Highlights
  • Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks emerged this week online
  • The leaked gameplay shows new gameplay features
  • Rockstar and Take-Two have not yet commented on the leaks
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Grand Theft Auto 6 suffered a major leak this week as a malicious group targeting Rockstar Games and Take-Two shared two seemingly authentic gameplay videos from the upcoming title. The group followed through on its threat of leaking more alleged GTA 6 content and shared two more videos on Thursday that feature gameplay details like melee combat, shooting, and more.

The group, which calls itself Cyberleek, shared two new alleged GTA 6 gameplay videos on its website and on X (formerly Twitter), where the clips were reposted and shared by several users. The leaked clips again show Jason, one of the game's two protagonists, involved in various activities.

New GTA 6 Leaks

The first leaked clip shows Jason driving around in the night and getting into an altercation with security personnel at what seems like an industrial facility. He then proceeds to disarm one of them and assault the others. He also uses a taser on the security personnel to incapacitate them. Jason is then seen hijacking a truck and escaping. The clip ends with a cutscene of Jason talking to Cal Hampton, one of the game's many side characters.

In the second leaked gameplay video, Jason attacks a police officer and hijacks a police motorcycle before driving it into a canal. He then swims out to a homeless encampment and talks to the people there. Just like Red Dead Redemption 2, it seems Grand Theft Auto 6 will include an option to either greet or taunt all NPCs in the game world. He then proceeds to attack the people at the camp with a knife.

Aside from the two new leaked gameplay clips, Cyberleek is also running a poll on its website asking users to vote on what gameplay clip should be leaked next. Votes can be registered by buying and sending the leaker's crypto coin to respective wallet addresses. All leaked gameplay clips also include a watermark for the leaker's crypto coin.

Rockstar Games and Take-Two are yet to release an official statement on the leaks. The Rockstar parent, however, has issued DMCA takedown notices on the leaked GTA 6 gameplay clips.

On Wednesday, the Cyberleek group said it would continue to leak content from the game unless Rockstar agrees to the demands posted on its website. The group, which claims to be “fighting for gamers”, has posted three “commandments” on its website, decrying the lack of a physical disc release for GTA 6, digital pre-orders, paid single-player DLC, and lack of preservation of offline single-player game content.

The original source of the leaked GTA 6 gameplay clips remains unknown. It's unclear if the leaker has obtained a full playable build of GTA 6 or has access to a certain number of leaked clips. According to industry insider NateTheHate, the leaked footage is over a year old.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to launch on November 19, 2026. An extended look at the game, featuring gameplay and other details, will premiere on Netflix on August 27.

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Further reading: GTA 6 Leaks, GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto 6, GTA 6 Gameplay Leaks, Rockstar Games, Take Two
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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