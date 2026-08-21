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Latest GTA 6 Gameplay Leak Suggests Leaker Could Have Playable Build of the Game

The latest leaked video surfaced Thursday and showed the leaker spraying their moniker with bullets on a wall in the game.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 August 2026 12:22 IST
Latest GTA 6 Gameplay Leak Suggests Leaker Could Have Playable Build of the Game

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks feature Jason, one of the game's two protagonists

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Highlights
  • Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to launch on November 19, 2026
  • The leaks come from a group called Cyberleak
  • Five alleged GTA 6 gameplay videos have been leaked this week
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Grand Theft Auto 6 suffered a series of leaks this week that showed alleged gameplay clips from the upcoming open world crime title. The latest gameplay clip, released by the group behind the leaks on Thursday, suggests the leaker could have a playable build of GTA 6.

After sharing two alleged Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay videos on Thursday, Cyberleek, the group targeting Rockstar Games and Take-Two, released yet another clip believed to be from the game. The video shows a plane flying over the Vice City skyline. But towards the end of the footage, Jason, one of GTA 6's two protagonists, sprays bullets at a wall to spell the word ‘LEEK' with bullet holes, which references the leaker, Cyberleek.

The video suggests that the malicious group, which began leaking alleged GTA 6 clips earlier this week, may have a working or playable build of the game, and isn't limited to having access to a number of leaked clips. If true, that would be of significant concern to Rockstar and Take-Two. A leaked build of the game could lead to further, more devastating leaks and story spoilers from GTA 6.

It's unclear if the leaker has access to an early build of the game or something more recent. Initial claims and reports placed the first batch of leaked GTA 6 gameplay videos from 2023. Later leaks are believed to be from 2025 as one of the leaked clips feature a song from last year playing on the radio.

GTA 6 Leaks Sprout Fake Videos, Crypto Scammers

The latest video was the fifth such gameplay clip shared by Cyberleek this week. The leaker has also shared an image of the alleged GTA 6 game map. No other leaked videos have surfaced since Thursday. Cyberleek's website, where the group had been posting leaked clips and had shared its list of demands, seems to have been taken down.

However, more leaked GTA 6 footage could surface in the coming days. The Cyberleek website was running a poll on Thursday, asking users to vote for the gameplay clip that they wanted leaked next. The plane gameplay video got the most votes and was later shared online. As with all previous leaked clips, the video advertised the leaker's crypto coin.

Rockstar and Take-Two are yet to comment on the leaks. The publisher, however, has been issuing takedown notices on leaked clips online over copyright infringement. While Rockstar has not confirmed the veracity of the alleged GTA 6 leaked gameplay videos, the footage does appear to be legitimate.

The leaks have also sprouted a trove of AI-generated and fake gameplay clips online. Several online accounts, likely crypto scammers, have come up this week, impersonating Cyberleek and asking users to pay them to receive a playable build of GTA 6. According to IGN, piracy and torrenting websites have been flooded with links to download a playable build of GTA 6. These are likely malware links targeting users amidst the leaks.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19. An extended look at the game, featuring official gameplay details, will premiere on Netflix next week.

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Further reading: GTA 6 Leaks, GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto 6, GTA 6 Gameplay, Rockstar Games, Take Two
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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