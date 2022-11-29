Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • The Settlers New Allies Release Date: Ubisoft’s Much Delayed Medieval City Builder Out February 17, 2023 on PC

The Settlers New Allies Release Date: Ubisoft’s Much-Delayed Medieval City-Builder Out February 17, 2023 on PC

A version for PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Amazon Luna, Nintendo Switch, and Nvidia GeForce Now — with full cross-play — is in development too.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 29 November 2022 11:10 IST
The Settlers New Allies Release Date: Ubisoft’s Much-Delayed Medieval City-Builder Out February 17, 2023 on PC

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

The Settlers: New Allies is adding a save and load functionality and customisable keybindings

Highlights
  • Players can pick between three factions: Elari, Maru, and Jorn
  • The Settlers: New Allies lets you invite friends for private PvP matches
  • The Forester feature lets you grow trees and obtain logs anywhere

Ubisoft's troubled The Settlers reboot has resurfaced once again — with an updated name and release date. Dubbed “The Settlers: New Allies,” the medieval city-building strategy game is not set to arrive February 17, 2023 on PC. Moreover, a version for PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Amazon Luna, Nintendo Switch, and Nvidia GeForce Now is in development too — with full cross-play support. As The Settlers: New Allies PC pre-orders go live on the official website, creative director Christian Hagedorn has detailed what's changed since the last delay. Fully reimagined from the ground up, The Settlers reboot was announced four years ago with a 2019 release date, before getting delayed several times.

In a developer's update, Hagedorn kicked things off by promising an “improved pacing” for all game modes, by adding a new Rush Protection system to the multiplayer segment. For those unfamiliar with the game, The Settlers: New Allies has you pick between three medieval factions: the Elari, the Maru, and the Jorn, to partake in thrilling skirmish battles against other online players. There's a solo mode as well, which sees players attempting to settle the Elari members after being forced to flee from their homelands. This is spread across 13 campaign missions, that play “a central role in the game.” Then there's the Hardcore mode — formerly ‘Onslaught' — which introduces custom modifiers to make the AI even more challenging. Think of it like a difficult PvE experience, which uses the same maps as the skirmish mode, now doubling to a total of 12.

The aforementioned, new Rush Protection system adds neutral camps of bandits, who protect the paths to “new resources and between starting areas.” Enemy groups/ factions who intend to seize those items from less experienced players will first have to pass a skill check, slaying down a camp of bandits — ensuring better protection in the earlier stages of the game. Players will also be able to invite friends for private PvP match-ups. The Settlers: New Allies has received upgrades to the UI and UX as well, adding a new save and load functionality (up to 10 slots) and customisable keybindings.

“Factions and faction differentiation is a topic we were constantly working on,” Hagedorn said. “We've split the faction units from the standard soldiers and each of them received very unique faction abilities, such as the combat jump of the Jorn, or the Maru with their hidden traps.” The Settlers: New Allies is subject to a reworked tools production system, which is now an easier process, but more prominently used throughout the economy. Players would be forced to plan out their settlements, with large buildings now requiring tools as construction costs. Additionally, players will finally be able to recover resources when demolishing buildings. “Lastly, one of the most requested features has been added to the game: The Forester!”, Hagedorn added. With it, one could now grow trees, and obtain logs wherever they desire.

Hagedorn also had one final update for The Settlers: New Allies — the franchise is expanding beyond PC for the first time ever. The game is undergoing additional development for Amazon Luna, Nintendo Switch, Nvidia GeForce Now, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. All the platforms will have support for cross-progression and cross-play. Further details on the console launch will be revealed in time.

The much-delayed The Settlers: New Allies is out February 17, 2023 on PC. No release window for all other platforms.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
The Settlers: New Allies

The Settlers: New Allies

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Strategy
Platform PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series The Settlers
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: the settlers, the settlers reboot, the settlers new allies, the settlers new allies release date, the settlers new allies features, the settlers new allies update, ubisoft, pc, amazon luna, nintendo switch, nvidia geforce now, playstation 5, xbox series x, xbox series s, ps5, cross play
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Press Render Leaked, Tipped to Get 50-Megapixel Main Camera
Tecno Phantom X2 Design, Specifications Tipped, May Get 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras
Featured video of the day
iPad (10th Gen): Is It Worth The Upgrade?
The Settlers New Allies Release Date: Ubisoft’s Much-Delayed Medieval City-Builder Out February 17, 2023 on PC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Every Movie, Web Series, and Original Coming to Netflix in December
  2. Elon Musk Claims Apple Threatened to Pull Twitter from App Store
  3. Gmail, Google Docs, Sheets, Slides Get New Features: Here's What's New
  4. Reliance’s JioGamesCloud Now Available As Free Beta to All: Details
  5. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Global Variant May Feature a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC
  6. Realme 10 Pro+ Price in India Teased to Be Below Rs. 25,000 Ahead of Launch
  7. Tecno Phantom X2 Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of December 7 Launch
  8. Oceanic+ Dive Computer App for Apple Watch Ultra Arrives on the App Store
  9. WhatsApp Contact Cards Sharing Rolling Out on Windows Beta App: Report
  10. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to Launch in Q1 2023: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y02 With 6.51-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. TRAI Working on Technology to Detect Pesky Calls, Messages; Joint Action Plan on Financial Fraud
  3. Facebook Fined EUR 265 Million by Irish Data Privacy Regulator After Investigation Into Data Scraping
  4. Tecno Phantom X2 Design, Specifications Tipped, May Get 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras
  5. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Global Variant Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC
  6. The Settlers New Allies Release Date: Ubisoft’s Much-Delayed Medieval City-Builder Out February 17, 2023 on PC
  7. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Press Render Leaked, Tipped to Get 50-Megapixel Main Camera
  8. Hackers Said to Demand Rs. 200 Crore in Cryptocurrency From AIIMS-Delhi, Server Remains Down for Sixth Day
  9. Apple Watch Ultra's Oceanic+ Dive Computer App Now Available on the App Store
  10. BTC Sees Small Gains, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Emerge Among Profit-Making Altcoins
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.