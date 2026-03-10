Technology News
  • Shinji Mikami's New Studio, Unbound Games, Is Working on 'New Original IP' for PC, PS5 and Xbox

Shinji Mikami is the director of acclaimed games like Resident Evil, Resident Evil 4, and The Evil Within.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 March 2026 14:26 IST
Photo Credit: Unbound Games

Unbound Games was established in 2022

Highlights
  • Shinji Mikami founded Tango Gameworks in 2010
  • Unbound Games will work on AAA titles for PC, PS5, and Xbox
  • Mikami left Tango Gameworks in 2023
Resident Evil and The Evil Within director Shinji Mikami is now working on his next project. The iconic game designer, who directed the original Resident Evil at Capcom and went on to form Tango Gameworks, has established Unbound Games, a new fully independent studio focussed on making AAA games for PC, PS5, and Xbox. The company is now hiring for its first project, described as a new IP.

Details about Unbound Games surfaced on the company's website recently (as spotted by VGC), shedding light on the company's profile and staff. Unbound was established on November 30, 2022, and started its business in May 2023, months after Mikami left Tango Gameworks. Mikami is listed as the representative director of the company.

Unbound Working on New IP

According to the careers page on Unbound's website, the company consists of staff that has previously worked on games like Ghostwire: Tokyo, Silent Hill, Resident Evil, Devil May Cry, Sonic, Onimusha, Dead Rising, Hi-Fi Rush, among others.

“We are a newly established fully independent company that is a high-end consumer game development studio that produces original AAA titles,” the overview on the company's recruitment page said (translated from Japanese).

Unbound is looking to hire developers to work on a “new original IP.”

“This is a huge opportunity to be one of the first dozens of people at the heart of development with freedom and discretion in the less restrictive context of a new game development studio that has just been established, to work on a new original IP project for the world from launch. With a strong interest and strong passion for this challenge, we are looking for people who can bet some period of their lives with us,” the recruitment page read.

Mikami and Unbound have not shared details about the studio's first project.

After directing acclaimed titles like Resident Evil, Dino Crisis, and Resident Evil 4, Mikami later founded Tango Gameworks in 2010 where he directed The Evil Within. Under Mikami, Tango developed The Evil Within 2, Ghostwire Tokyo, and Hi-Fi Rush. Mikami left Tango in 2023 following the launch of Hi-Fi Rush.

Tango, which was acquired by Bethesda parent Zenimax in the year it was formed, was later shuttered by Microsoft in May 2024 alongside other Bethesda-owned studios like Arkane Austin. However, months later, Krafton acquired Tango and the IP rights to Hi-Fi Rush. In June last year, Tango announced a rebrand and confirmed it was hiring for a new action game.

Further reading: Shinji Mikami, Unbound Games, Tango Gameworks, Capcom
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Shinji Mikami's New Studio, Unbound Games, Is Working on 'New Original IP' for PC, PS5 and Xbox
