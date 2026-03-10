OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro will be launched in India by the China-based tech firm later this month, the company announced on Tuesday. The new Nord Buds 4 Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) will go on sale in the country via two e-commerce platforms and the company's online store. The upcoming TWS will also be offered in two colour options. The audio device will also feature a pebble-shaped charging case, featuring an LED indicator. The in-ear-style earbuds are shown to ship with silicone tips. The company has revealed various specifications and features of the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Set to Launch in India on March 19

In a press release, the Chinese company has announced that the new OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro will be launched in India on March 19 at 12 pm IST. On top of this, the dedicated microsites on Flipkart, Amazon, and the OnePlus India online store are now live, confirming the upcoming TWS' availability in the country via the retail channels, while also revealing its key specifications and features.

The smartphone brand has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro will be available for purchase in India in two colourways, dubbed Radiant Gray and Raven Black. In terms of features, the TWS will ship with support for up to 55dB active noise cancellation, along with TÜV Rheinland high-performance noise cancellation certification. The audio device will be equipped with titanium-coated 12mm drivers, with support for Hi-Res wireless audio and LHDC 5.0 codec.

Scheduled to launch next week, the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro will also offer 3D Spatial Audio and Game Sound Spatial Audio support. The TWS will allow wearers to swipe on the earbuds' stems to control the volume and tap to play or pause tracks. It will also be equipped with a six-microphone setup, while also offering support for OnePlus' AI Clear Call.

The tech firm claims that the OnePlus Nord 4 Pro will provide 100 percent more power through its driver than the Nord Buds 3 Pro. The TWS will also ship inside a relatively smaller charging case, which is claimed to have been shrunk by more than 10 percent from its predecessor's case. Launched in India in July 2024, the Nord Buds 3 Pro arrived in the country with a price tag of Rs. 3,299. The TWS features 49dB ANC and is claimed to provide up to 44 hours of battery life.

