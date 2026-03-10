Technology News
English Edition
  Vivo Product Manager Teases Vivo X300 Ultra's 400mm Teleconverter Kit Performance Ahead of Debut

Vivo Product Manager Teases Vivo X300 Ultra's 400mm Teleconverter Kit Performance Ahead of Debut

Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to feature a 200-megapixel Sony LYT-901 primary camera

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 March 2026 14:10 IST
Vivo X300 Ultra was showcased at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 Ultra was showcased at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona

Highlights
  • Vivo X300 Ultra Big Gun extender enables up to 17.4x optical zoom
  • Vivo X300 Ultra Lipstick teleconverter weighs just 153g
  • Vivo X300 Ultra could feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset
Vivo has revealed new details about the telephoto system of the upcoming Vivo X300 Ultra. The information was shared by Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao, who discussed two teleconverter accessories designed to work with the phone's telephoto camera. The handset will be equipped with four camera lenses covering focal lengths of 14mm, 35mm, 85mm, and 200mm. With optional Zeiss teleconverter accessories attached, the system can extend to a 400mm focal length, and a camera sample now gives us a good look at the zoom prowess of the 400mm teleconverter kit. 

Vivo X300 Ultra's 400mm Extender Captures Images at Up to 1600mm Focal Length

According to the executive in a Weibo post, Vivo has developed a teleconverter that he refers to as the "Big Gun" 400 (translated from Chinese), which offers an equivalent focal length of 400mm. The accessory is designed to deliver high magnification and can output 200-megapixel images through optical capture. Vivo claims that when paired with the Vivo X300 Ultra's 23mm primary camera focal length, the setup can achieve an optical zoom equivalent to about 17.4 times.

Vivo's 400mm (left) and 200mm (middle) teleconverters
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Han Boxiao (Vivo)

 

Boxiao added that the telephoto system supports a 3-degree optical stabilisation mechanism and the Blueprint high refresh rate autofocus engine capable of capturing motion at 60 frames per second. Even with the teleconverter attached, the system is said to maintain CIPA 4.5 image stabilisation. The company claims the setup can support very long focal lengths, including zoom levels up to 1600mm.

The second accessory developed for the Vivo X300 Ultra is a smaller teleconverter dubbed the "Lipstick" 200mm (translated from Chinese). Vivo says this version is designed to be lighter and more portable. It is about 27 percent lighter than the earlier version and weighs around 153g. Despite the reduced size, the company says the optical system has been upgraded from 13 lens elements to 15 elements. The accessory is claimed to support CIPA 6.5 image stabilisation.

Vivo's image sample shows the kit's zoom performance (tap to expand)
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Han Boxiao (Vivo)

 

According to Vivo, the teleconverter also supports 14 shooting modes, including portrait, stage, slow motion, Live Photo, dual view video recording, and mid-video capture.

The Vivo X300 Ultra was previously showcased at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, where the company highlighted its upgraded camera system. The handset is expected to feature a 200-megapixel Sony LYT-901 primary camera. It will also include a 200-megapixel Zeiss “Thanos” periscope telephoto camera based on Samsung's HP0 sensor.

The telephoto camera is also expected to incorporate Vivo's BlueImage imaging technology, which the company says improves colour accuracy, autofocus performance, HDR processing, and power efficiency. Vivo has previously said the telephoto camera adopts a gimbal-style optical stabilisation concept, capable of achieving CIPA 7.0 professional-grade stabilisation.

The Vivo X300 Ultra could cost between Rs. 1,60,000 and Rs. 1,70,000 in India. The handset is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset built on a 3nm process, a 6.82-inch 2K flat LTPO OLED display, and a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 40W wireless charging.

Further reading: Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra Teleconverter Kit, Vivo X300 Ultra Camera Features, Vivo X300 Ultra Features, Vivo X300 Series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Related Stories

Vivo Product Manager Teases Vivo X300 Ultra's 400mm Teleconverter Kit Performance Ahead of Debut
