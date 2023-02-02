Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Sony Raises PS5 Sales Target in Its Annual Profit Forecast Estimated to Reach Record Level

Sony Raises PS5 Sales Target in Its Annual Profit Forecast Estimated to Reach Record Level

Sony also said its chief financial officer, Hiroki Totoki, would become president and chief operating officer from April 1.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 February 2023 18:26 IST
Sony Raises PS5 Sales Target in Its Annual Profit Forecast Estimated to Reach Record Level

Photo Credit: Reuters

Sony sold 7.1 million units in the October-December quarter in 2022

Highlights
  • Kenichiro Yoshida will remain as chairman and chief executive officer
  • Sony Playstation competes with Xbox by Microsoft and Switch by Nintendo
  • Sony struggled last year to produce enough PlayStation 5 units

Sony Group has nudged up its annual profit forecast, helped by a strong showing for its videogame division, and raised its PlayStation 5 game console sales target by one million units to 19 million for the year to March.

The electronics and entertainment giant also said its chief financial officer, Hiroki Totoki, would become president and chief operating officer from April 1, while retaining his current role.

Incumbent president Kenichiro Yoshida will remain as chairman and chief executive officer.

"I'm obsessed with growth. Any businesses and companies tend to go into a negative spiral if growth stalls," Totoki told a news conference on Thursday.

"By realising growth, I would like to create a positive spiral where we are chosen by customers and our employees are energised."

The company said it now expects operating profit for the year to March 31 to total 1.18 trillion yen (roughly Rs. 96,98,900 crore), up 1.7 percent from its previous forecast of 1.16 trillion yen (roughly Rs. 95,34,500 crore).

That remains short of analysts' average estimate of a 1.19 trillion yen (roughly Rs. 97,80,500 crore) profit, according to Refinitiv data, and just shy of a record profit of 1.2 trillion yen (roughly Rs. 98,62,100 crore) posted a year earlier.

Sony said sales of its Playstation 5 consoles came to 7.1 million units in the October-December quarter, which overlaps with the critical year-end shopping season, up sharply from 3.9 million units a year earlier.

"Various steps we have been taking on both the hardware and software sides are steadily bearing fruit. I believe we are generating positive momentum to re-accelerate growth in our game operations," Totoki said.

Sony, which competes with Xbox maker Microsoft and Switch provider Nintendo in the game sector, struggled last year to produce enough PlayStation 5 units due to supply chain snarls.

Totoki said risks associated with supply chains have not been resolved yet, and the company boosted game console production sharply in the October-December quarter so it can safely meet demand in the current quarter.

For October-December, Sony posted a 7.8 percent fall in operating profit as its film division fared worse than a year ago, when a blockbuster "Spider-Man: No Way Home" movie drove its profit.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • DualSense is great
  • Very powerful
  • Reduced loading times
  • Friendlier storage expansion
  • Capable of 8K / 120fps
  • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
  • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
  • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
  • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
  • No "Quick Resume", as on Xbox Series X
  • Limited backward compatibility
  • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
  • SSD storage amount is restrictive
Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
RAM 16GB GDDR6
USB 4
Weight 4.5kg
Ethernet Gigabit
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PlayStation, Sony
Oppo Reno 8T 5G, Oppo Reno 8T With 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Featured video of the day
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ And Galaxy S23: First Look

Related Stories

Sony Raises PS5 Sales Target in Its Annual Profit Forecast Estimated to Reach Record Level
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Slashed Post Galaxy S23 Launch: Check New Price
  2. This Is How Netflix Plans to Stop Password Sharing
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Launched
  4. Jio's 5G Network is Now Rolling Out Across These 34 Cities in India
  5. Beware ChatGPT Trying to Teach Your Kids Math … or Anything
  6. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series with 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  7. Here’s How Much the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Will Cost You in India
  8. Amazfit GTR Mini Design, Specifications Leaked: All Details
  9. These Noise Wireless Earbuds With ANC Cost Less Than Rs. 2,000
  10. PVR Aerohub in Chennai is India’s First Multiplex in an Airport Complex
#Latest Stories
  1. PlayStation Plus Collection Is Shutting Down, Players Can Redeem the 19-Game Collection by May 9
  2. Marvel-Themed Infinix Zero 5G Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Edition to Launch in India on February 4
  3. China is Missing Fintech Opportunities Banning Crypto, Warns Economist
  4. Microsoft Reportedly Working on Adding Improved ChatGPT Version Based on GPT-4 to Bing to Compete With Google
  5. Sony Raises PS5 Sales Target in Its Annual Profit Forecast Estimated to Reach Record Level
  6. Oppo Reno 8T 5G, Oppo Reno 8T With 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. US Senator Urges Apple, Google to Remove TikTok From App Stores Over National Security Risks
  8. Vivo V27 Series Could Launch in India With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, Curved Display: Report
  9. Renault-Nissan Said to Plan India Reboot, Nissan to Invest in Renault's Electric Vehicle Unit
  10. Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition Launch in India Set for February 10, Design Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.