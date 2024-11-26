Technology News
  Sony to Reportedly Launch DualSense Edge Controller, Pulse Audio Accessories in Black Colourway

Sony to Reportedly Launch DualSense Edge Controller, Pulse Audio Accessories in Black Colourway

The PS5 accessories are currently available in the default white colour option.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 November 2024 18:50 IST
Sony to Reportedly Launch DualSense Edge Controller, Pulse Audio Accessories in Black Colourway

Photo Credit: Sony

The DualSense Edge wireless controller also comes in a grey finish as part of the 30th anniversary range

Highlights
  • The PS5 accessories could launch in a black colourway within a month
  • Sony could hold an event on December 3
  • PlayStation Black Friday deals are currently live
Sony is reportedly gearing up to release a set of PlayStation 5 peripherals in a new colourway. The DualSense Edge wireless controller, the Pulse Elite wireless headset and the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds could soon come in black. These PS5 accessories are currently available in the default white colour option. The DualSense Edge, however, also comes in a gray finish as part of PlayStation's 30th anniversary range.

PS5 Accessories Said to Get New Colourway

The information comes from reliable industry dataminer billbil-kun, who claimed in a Dealabs report Monday that Sony was preparing to launch the Edge controller and the two Pulse series headphones in a new black colourway. While details about the announcement and release date for the new colourway are not available, the report said the peripherals will likely be announced within a month.

The black colour option for Sony's pro controller and Pulse headphones will reportedly be priced the same as the standard white colourway. In India, the DualSense Edge controller costs Rs. 18,990, while the Pulse Elite headset and the Pulse Explore earbuds are priced at Rs. 12,990 and Rs. 18,990, respectively.

The report also noted that Sony could be gearing up to host an event in December and the company might have teased the same already. In its latest “Play Has No Limits” ad campaign video, the PlayStation parent seems to have hidden a date that points to December 3, 2024, which marks PlayStation's 30th anniversary. The company is likely to come up with some announcements on the occasion.

Earlier this month, Sony released PS5 peripherals in new colourways and a Fortnite Limited Edition controller. The Chroma Collection accessories, which include the DualSense controller and PS5 console covers, comes in in two new finishes — Chroma Indigo and Chroma Pearl.

Sony also kicked off its PlayStation Black Friday deals in India last week, offering discounts on the PS5 console, PS VR2, DualSense controller and 20 PlayStation games. The deals are live till December 5 and offer a discount of Rs. 7,500 on both disc and digital editions of the PS5 slim variant.

Further reading: PS5, Sony, DualSense Edge, DualSense Controller, PlayStation, Pulse Elite Wireless Headset, Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Xiaomi Could Be Working on a Smartphone With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8s Elite Chipset

Sony to Reportedly Launch DualSense Edge Controller, Pulse Audio Accessories in Black Colourway
