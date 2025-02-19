Technology News
PS Plus Extra and Deluxe Subcriptions Get Up to 35 Percent Discount in India

PS Plus Extra 12-month subscription is currently available for Rs. 5,024 after a 25 percent discount on its original price of Rs. 6,699.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 February 2025 19:11 IST
PS Plus Extra and Deluxe Subcriptions Get Up to 35 Percent Discount in India

Photo Credit: Sony

PS Plus Extra and Deluxe discounts apply to the 12-month subscription plan

Highlights
  • PS Plis Deluxe 12-month plan gets a 35 percent discount
  • The discount ends on February 26
  • PS Plus Essential plan has not been discounted
Sony has discounted PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe tier membership prices in India. The discount applies to annual subscriptions for both plans, with PS Plus Extra getting a 25 percent discount and PS Plus Deluxe getting a 35 percent discount. The higher tier plans bring benefits that include access to the Game Catalog and Classics Catalog, in addition to PS Plus monthly free games and online multiplayer.

PS Plus Extra, Deluxe Tiers Discounted

PS Plus Extra 12-month subscription is currently available for Rs. 5,024 after a 25 percent discount on its original price of Rs. 6,699. The Deluxe tier, on the other hand, is priced even lower at Rs. 4,939 after a 35 percent discount on its original price of Rs. 7,599. The discount ends on February 26.

It's worth noting that the PS Plus Essential plan has not been discounted. The monthly and three-month subscriptions for Extra and Deluxe tiers don't get a discount, as well. Users can subscribe to the discounted plans on the PlayStation website, the PS app or directly on PlayStation consoles.

ps plus ps plus

Discounted prices for PS Plus Extra and Deluxe subscriptions
Photo Credit: Sony

The PS Plus Extra Plan grants access to Game Catalog and Ubisoft+ Classics titles, in addition to Essential plan benefits like monthly games, online multiplayer, PS Plus-exclusive store discounts, cloud storage and more. The Deluxe tier, on the other hand, unlocks Classics Catalog and Game Trials on top of the benefits of the PS Plus Extra tier.

Last week, Sony revealed the slate of games joining the PS Plus Game Catalog and Classics Catalog in February. The Game Catalog will add action-adventure title Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, tennis sim TopSpin 2K25, launch title Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 1, RPG classic SaGa Frontier Remastered, and more. The titles are now available on Game Catalog to all PS Plus Extra and Deluxe subscribers.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
