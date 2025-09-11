Sony has announced a new PlayStation parental control app for iOS and Android that allows parents to manage their children's gaming experience. The PlayStation Family app comes with customisable features that include adjusting playtime, visibility on the games children are playing, and detailed activity reports. The app has been launched and is now available to download on Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store.

In its PlayStation Blog announcement on Wednesday, Sony said the new mobile app reflected its commitment to providing “safe play for gamers of all ages”. While both PS5 and PS4 consoles come with parental control features that allows a parent to adjust settings for playtime and age restrictions for games, the PlayStation Family app will let them manage their children's gaming experience on Sony's consoles directly from mobile devices.

PlayStation Family App Features

Through the app, parents will have access to detailed playtime statistics, along with the ability to set up restrictions and limits on PlayStation usage. The app will provide real-time notifications about the game a child is playing, the company said. Parents will also be able to approve or decline a child's requests for additional playtime beyond their stipulated hours and access to restricted games. They can also communicate directly from their mobile phones or tablets via the app.

The PlayStation Family app will also let parents review daily and weekly activity reports, with detailed information on playtime and gaming activity. They can set weekly playtime limits and manage spending on the PlayStation Store by adding funds, viewing balances, and setting a monthly spending limit for children.

Additionally, the app comes with content filters, including presets that automatically apply recommended settings for different age groups, Sony said. Each setting can also be configured individually to suit different age groups of children. Finally, the PlayStation Family app can also restrict access to social features on PlayStation consoles. The app is now available to download on App Store and Play Store in most markets, including India.