Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Sony Launches PlayStation Family App on iOS, Android for Parental Controls on Gaming Activity

Sony Launches PlayStation Family App on iOS, Android for Parental Controls on Gaming Activity

The app is now available to download on App Store and Play Store.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 September 2025 19:53 IST
Sony Launches PlayStation Family App on iOS, Android for Parental Controls on Gaming Activity

Photo Credit: Sony

The PlayStation Family app was launched on September 10

Highlights
  • The PlayStation Family app will include detailed gaming activity reports
  • The app is available in India
  • Parents can also set limits of PlayStation Store spending in the app
Advertisement

Sony has announced a new PlayStation parental control app for iOS and Android that allows parents to manage their children's gaming experience. The PlayStation Family app comes with customisable features that include adjusting playtime, visibility on the games children are playing, and detailed activity reports. The app has been launched and is now available to download on Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store.

In its PlayStation Blog announcement on Wednesday, Sony said the new mobile app reflected its commitment to providing “safe play for gamers of all ages”. While both PS5 and PS4 consoles come with parental control features that allows a parent to adjust settings for playtime and age restrictions for games, the PlayStation Family app will let them manage their children's gaming experience on Sony's consoles directly from mobile devices.

PlayStation Family App Features

Through the app, parents will have access to detailed playtime statistics, along with the ability to set up restrictions and limits on PlayStation usage. The app will provide real-time notifications about the game a child is playing, the company said. Parents will also be able to approve or decline a child's requests for additional playtime beyond their stipulated hours and access to restricted games. They can also communicate directly from their mobile phones or tablets via the app.

The PlayStation Family app will also let parents review daily and weekly activity reports, with detailed information on playtime and gaming activity. They can set weekly playtime limits and manage spending on the PlayStation Store by adding funds, viewing balances, and setting a monthly spending limit for children.

Additionally, the app comes with content filters, including presets that automatically apply recommended settings for different age groups, Sony said. Each setting can also be configured individually to suit different age groups of children. Finally, the PlayStation Family app can also restrict access to social features on PlayStation consoles. The app is now available to download on App Store and Play Store in most markets, including India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: PlayStation Family App, iOS, Android, PlayStation, PS5, Sony, ps4
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
HMD Vibe 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India Alongside HMD 101 4G, HMD 102 4G: Price, Features
Sony Launches PlayStation Family App on iOS, Android for Parental Controls on Gaming Activity
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Coolie, Saiyaara, a Tamannaah Bhatia Web Series
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Go On Sale At This Price in India
  3. Amazon's 10-Minute Delivery Service is Now Available in This City
  4. You Can Now Sign Up to Test Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 Update
  5. iPhone 17 Series Lags Behind Samsung's Phones in Battery Longevity: Report
  6. HMD Vibe 5G Launched in India Alongside HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G
  7. Samsung Galaxy F17 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Acer Nitro V15 (2025) Launched in India With This Nvidia RTX 50-Series GPU
  9. Oppo F31 Series Specifications Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  10. Itel Super 26 Ultra Launched With 6,000mAh Battery, Familiar Design
#Latest Stories
  1. New Black Hole Merger Gives Clearest Test of Einstein’s Relativity
  2. Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Now Streaming Online: Know When and Where to Watch
  3. Sony Launches PlayStation Family App on iOS, Android for Parental Controls on Gaming Activity
  4. Itel Super 26 Ultra Launched With 6.8-Inch Display, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  5. HMD Vibe 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India Alongside HMD 101 4G, HMD 102 4G: Price, Features
  6. Love Is Blind Season 9: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and What to Expect
  7. Beauty in Black Season 2 Is Now Streaming on Netflix: This Is What You Need to Know
  8. Experts Warn Against Crypto Tokens Linked to Charlie Kirk Amidst Backlash, Volatility
  9. Vivo X300 Series Key Specifications, Performance Upgrades Revealed Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  10. Xiaomi Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2 E-Reader Launched With 5.84-Inch Display, 512GB Storage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »