HMD Vibe 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India Alongside HMD 101 4G, HMD 102 4G: Price, Features

The newly launched HMD 101 4G and 102 4G are equipped with 2-inch QQVGA screens, 1,000mAh batteries, and colour-matched keypads.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 September 2025 19:32 IST
HMD Vibe 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India Alongside HMD 101 4G, HMD 102 4G: Price, Features

Photo Credit: HMD

HMD Vibe 5G is sold in black and purple colourways

Highlights
  • HMD Vibe 5G is powered by a Unisoc T760 chipset
  • The handset ships with stock Android 15
  • HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G has a Unisoc 8910 FF-S SoC
The HMD Vibe 5G was launched in India on Thursday, alongside the HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G. It is a budget smartphone that supports 5G connectivity and features a 50-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. It also comes with a one-year replacement guarantee. Meanwhile, the HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G feature a 2-inch QQVGA display, a 1,000mAh battery and a colour-matched keypad. The HMD 102 4G model includes a QVGA camera with an LED flash.

HMD Vibe 5G, HMD 101 4G, HMD 102 4G Price in India, Availability

HMD Vibe 5G price in India is set at Rs. 11,999, and is currently available at a special festive price of Rs. 8,999. The HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G are offered at introductory prices of Rs. 1,899 and Rs. 2,199, respectively. The phones are available for purchase in the country via the HMD India website, select e-commerce platforms and retail stores.

The HMD Vibe 5G, offered in Black and Purple colourways, includes a one-year replacement guarantee and an in-box case. The HMD 101 4G is available in Blue, Dark Blue, and Red shades, while the HMD 102 4G comes in Dark Blue, Purple, and Red finishes.

HMD Vibe 5G Specifications, Features

The HMD Vibe 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa core 6nm Unisoc T760 chipset paired with 4GB LPDDR4x of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage, which is expandable (up to 256GB) via a microSD card slot. The phone ships with stock Android 15 and will receive two years of quarterly security updates.

For optics, the HMD Vibe 5G has a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an LED flash unit. At the front, the handset comes with an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The HMD Vibe 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, and the charger is included in the box. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port. It also has a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers and a dedicated notification light. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset measures 165×75.8×8.65mm and weighs 190g.

HMD 101 4G, HMD 102 4G Specifications, Features

The HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G feature a 2-inch QQVGA display with 240 × 320 pixels resolution, and are powered by the Unisoc 8910 FF-S chipset. They support 16MB of onboard storage, expandable up to 32GB with a microSD card, and run on S30+ RTOS out of the box.

The HMD 102 4G includes a QVGA camera with flash at the back. Both models support FM radio, an MP3 player, cloud apps, and local languages. They come with a 1,000mAh removable battery each and offer dual SIM support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C port. Both HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G handsets have an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 2.00-inch
Front Camera No
Rear Camera No
Battery Capacity 1000mAh
OS Series 30+
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 2.00-inch
Front Camera No
Rear Camera Unspecified
Battery Capacity 1000mAh
OS Series 30+
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: HMD Vibe 5G, HMD 101 4G, HMD 102 4G, HMD Vibe 5G Price in India, HMD 101 4G Price in India, HMD 102 4G Price in India, HMD Vibe 5G Features, HMD 101 4G Features, HMD 102 4G Features, HMD
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
HMD Vibe 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India Alongside HMD 101 4G, HMD 102 4G: Price, Features
