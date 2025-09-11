The HMD Vibe 5G was launched in India on Thursday, alongside the HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G. It is a budget smartphone that supports 5G connectivity and features a 50-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. It also comes with a one-year replacement guarantee. Meanwhile, the HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G feature a 2-inch QQVGA display, a 1,000mAh battery and a colour-matched keypad. The HMD 102 4G model includes a QVGA camera with an LED flash.

HMD Vibe 5G, HMD 101 4G, HMD 102 4G Price in India, Availability

HMD Vibe 5G price in India is set at Rs. 11,999, and is currently available at a special festive price of Rs. 8,999. The HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G are offered at introductory prices of Rs. 1,899 and Rs. 2,199, respectively. The phones are available for purchase in the country via the HMD India website, select e-commerce platforms and retail stores.

The HMD Vibe 5G, offered in Black and Purple colourways, includes a one-year replacement guarantee and an in-box case. The HMD 101 4G is available in Blue, Dark Blue, and Red shades, while the HMD 102 4G comes in Dark Blue, Purple, and Red finishes.

HMD Vibe 5G Specifications, Features

The HMD Vibe 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa core 6nm Unisoc T760 chipset paired with 4GB LPDDR4x of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage, which is expandable (up to 256GB) via a microSD card slot. The phone ships with stock Android 15 and will receive two years of quarterly security updates.

For optics, the HMD Vibe 5G has a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an LED flash unit. At the front, the handset comes with an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The HMD Vibe 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, and the charger is included in the box. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port. It also has a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers and a dedicated notification light. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset measures 165×75.8×8.65mm and weighs 190g.

HMD 101 4G, HMD 102 4G Specifications, Features

The HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G feature a 2-inch QQVGA display with 240 × 320 pixels resolution, and are powered by the Unisoc 8910 FF-S chipset. They support 16MB of onboard storage, expandable up to 32GB with a microSD card, and run on S30+ RTOS out of the box.

The HMD 102 4G includes a QVGA camera with flash at the back. Both models support FM radio, an MP3 player, cloud apps, and local languages. They come with a 1,000mAh removable battery each and offer dual SIM support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C port. Both HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G handsets have an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.