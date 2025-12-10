Technology News
Oppo Reno 15C Key Specifications, Launch Date Revealed via Certification Listing: Report

Oppo Reno 15C was teased to launch in China in December during the launch event for the Reno 15 lineup.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 December 2025 18:08 IST
Oppo Reno 15C Key Specifications, Launch Date Revealed via Certification Listing: Report

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 15C will reportedly be offered in three colourways

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 15C might sport a 6.59-inch display
  • Oppo Reno 15C could be offered in three colourways
  • The tech firm has yet to announce the launch date
Oppo Reno 15C is confirmed to launch in China in December. The Chinese smartphone maker had initially teased the launch of the handset while unveiling its Reno 15 lineup. At the time, the company had only teased the design of the smartphone, while keeping its features under wraps. Now, the upcoming handset has reportedly been listed on a certification website in China, revealing its launch date and various technical specifications. It is said to be offered in three colourways and two RAM and storage configurations.

Oppo Reno 15C Specifications, Colourways (Expected)

A Gizmochina report states that the upcoming Oppo Reno 15C has been spotted on the China Telecom website with the model number PMD110. The listing reveals various details about the handset, including its launch date, key specifications, features, colourways, and RAM and storage configurations.

The Oppo Reno 15C will reportedly go on sale in China on December 19, but there's no word from the company on this front. It could be equipped with a 6.59-inch display with 1.5K (1,256x2,760 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It could be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel shooter, a 50-megapixel secondary, and an 8-megapixel camera. The handset might also get a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The Oppo Reno 15C is listed with Aurora Blue, Academy Blue, and Starlight Bow colourways.

Moreover, the smartphone could reportedly be launched by the tech firm in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configurations. Additionally, the publication claims that the phone was listed with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

Recently, a tipster revealed the key specifications of the Oppo Reno 15C, which were in line with the features spotted in the China Telecom listing. While teasing its launch, the smartphone maker said that the phone will be positioned as an “entry-level” and more affordable option in the Reno 15 series.

In terms of design, the Oppo Reno 15C is teased to sport a square rear camera module, housing three lenses. The centred Oppo branding was shown to be placed at the bottom of the rear panel. It will also feature a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and the SIM card tray on the bottom of the phone, along with a metal frame. Since the leaked launch date is less than two weeks away, more details about the phone are expected to be confirmed by the brand in the coming days.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 15C, Oppo Reno 15C Specifications, Oppo Reno 15C Features, Oppo
Dhruv Raghav
