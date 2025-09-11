Nintendo is returning with a Direct presentation this week, featuring upcoming games for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. The company confirmed the event with a brief announcement on Tuesday, without sharing details about the contents of the broadcast. The Mario maker was reported to be planning on hosting a Nintendo Direct showcase in September, around the time of the 40th anniversary of the first Super Mario Bros. game.

Nintendo Direct Announced

The Nintendo Direct presentation will take place on Friday, September 12 at 6am PT / 9am ET (6.30pm IST), Nintendo announced on its social media channels on Tuesday. The showcase will be livestreamed on Nintendo's YouTube channel. You can alo watch the show in the embedded video below when it goes live later on Friday.

Nintendo has confirmed the broadcast will be roughly 60 minutes long, which means it will be a packed show with a ton of announcements. The Direct presetation will take place just a day before the 40th anniversary of the first Super Mario Bros., which released on the NES in Japan on September 13, 2025. Fans are thus speculating that Nintendo may announce the next Mario title during the showcase.

What to Expect at Nintendo Direct

While it remains to be seen if Nintendo reveals the long-awaited follow-up to Super Mario Odyssey, the Direct livestream will likely bring updates on already announced games coming to the Switch 2. One of those is Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, which is set to launch on the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 sometime in 2025. Nintendo could finally confirm the release date of the game during the event.

Other upcoming first-party Switch 2 games include Pokémon Legends: Z-A, which releases October 16, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, which is set for launch later this year.

The show will also likely feature more third-party games coming to the Switch 2. Nintendo's new console has largely been supported by major third-party titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Star Wars Outlaws, Hogwarts Legacy, among others, since it launched in June.

Last month, a report claimed that Nintendo was planning to host a Direct presentation on September 12. This would be the seventh Direct presentation this year, including the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct and presentations dedicated to specific games. Last month, Nintendo hosted a Kirby Air Riders Direct, where it shared an in-depth look at the Switch 2 racing title.