Sony Bravia Projector 7 was launched on Wednesday. It is the latest addition to the company's lineup of high-end Silicon X-tal Reflective Display (SXRD) laser projectors. The projector is powered by the Bravia XR Processor which is claimed to enable XR Dynamic Tone Mapping, XR Deep Black, and other features for visually enhancing the images. Sony says Bravia Projector 7 supports video projection in a native 4K resolution and supports IMAX Enhanced content.

Sony Bravia Projector 7 Features

Sony Bravia Projector 7 is equipped with a SXRD panel with a 2,200 lumens lamp which can project content in up to 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) resolution for up to 20,000 hours. It is said to cater to gamers with 4K 120 frames per second (fps) support, an input lag under 12 ms, HDMI 2.1 support, and an ultra-low latency mode. Sony claims that the Bravia Projector 7 has compact and lightweight design, measuring 18.13 x 7.88 x 18.59 inches in terms of dimensions and weighing approximately 13kg.

Powered by the Bravia XR Processor, the projector has XR Dynamic Tone Mapping feature which analyses peak brightness frame by frame to deliver optimal tone mapping. Meanwhile, the XR Triluminos Pro algorithm can detect colour metrics such as saturation, hue, and brightness to reproduce natural shades, as per the company. Its Aspect Ratio Scaling mode offers increased flexibility with different cinemascope screens, allowing viewers to switch between 2.35:1 and 16:9 content.

The projector also gets an upscaling feature called XR Clear Image which leverages a vast database to recreate lost texture and detail in scenes while minimising noise. As per Sony, it offers 95 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut along with dynamic gamma correction and precise colour correction in both HDR and SDR content. For maintaining crisp visuals irrespective of the angle, there are optical lens shift and vertical keystone correction features.

Sony says the Bravia Projector 7 is compatible with home automation platforms like Control4, Crestron, Savant, and AMX. Further, it also supports remote monitoring via OvrC and Domotz, enabling consumers to carry out system maintenance and control the projector with a single remote.

The company is yet to reveal the pricing and the availability of the Sony Bravia Projector 7.