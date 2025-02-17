Technology News
English Edition
  Sony Reportedly Undecided on Holding Full Length PlayStation Showcase in 2025

Sony Reportedly Undecided on Holding Full-Length PlayStation Showcase in 2025

Sony held a State of Play broadcast last week where it revealed the next game from first-party studio Housemarque

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 February 2025 12:55 IST
Sony Reportedly Undecided on Holding Full-Length PlayStation Showcase in 2025

Photo Credit: Sony

The last PlayStation Showcase was held in 2023

Highlights
  • Sony revealed first-party title Saros at State of Play last week
  • The company did not hold a PlayStation Showcase in 2024
  • PS5 exclusive Ghost of Yotei is set for launch in 2025
Sony might not hold a full-length PlayStation Showcase this summer and instead opt for a smaller State of Play event to share updates on upcoming games. The company has reportedly not finalised its plans for a summer showcase event yet. The PlayStation parent held a State of Play broadcast last week where it revealed the next game from first-party studio Housemarque, in addition to third-party announcements.

PlayStation Showcase in 2025

The information comes from Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb. According to him, Sony is yet undecided between hosting a full-length PlayStation Showcase and a State of Play presentation in Summer 2025.

“I think, internally it sounds like they are debating, flopping between maybe making something this summer a full showcase versus another State of Play. But they are considering a showcase,” Grubb said on his Game Mess Decides podcast Friday.

“If they have a showcase, that means they'll have a lot of stuff to talk about. And at that point, you would definitely expect to see Wolverine and a lot of other games that could come out next year.”

PlayStation Showcase events are larger presentations focussed on first-party announcements and reveals. A State of Play broadcast, on the other hand, is shorter and largely features third-party announcements. PlayStation Showcase is typically held annually, while State of Play broadcast takes place three to four times a year.

Several of Sony's first-party studios are currently working on their next projects — Naughty Dog finally revealed its next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet at The Game Awards 2024 in December, Insomniac Games is working on Wolverine and Santa Monica has not yet announced its next game. Meanwhile, Sucker Punch's Ghost of Yotei, the follow-up to Ghost of Tsushima, is coming in 2025.

Grubb, however, said that Sony could still come up with some “fun announcements” and start “bolstering expectations for 2026” at a games showcase event this year.

It's also worth noting that the last PlayStation Showcase took place in 2023, where the headline announcement was Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, set to launch on August 28, 2025, across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. Sony also provided an in-depth look at Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gameplay at the event.

Sony held a State of Play broadcast last week, which largely featured third-party trailers and announcements. The company, however, did reveal the next first-party game from Returnal developer Housemarque. The studio is working on Saros, a third-person roguelike bullet-hell action-adventure title that's slated to launch exclusively on PS5 in 2026.

Comments

Further reading: Sony, PlayStation Showcase, PlayStation, PS5, State of Play
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports.
