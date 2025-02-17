Technology News
iPhone 17 Series to Sport Samsung's Latest OLED Screen Technology, Tipster Claims

All four iPhone 17 models could offer better colour accuracy and higher brightness levels, thanks to Samsung's latest OLED technology.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 17 February 2025 12:12 IST
Apple equipped the iPhone 16 Pro models (right) with Samsung's M14 OLED displays

  • Apple may upgrade all iPhone 17 models with Samsung's latest OLED panels
  • The company's latest iPhone 16 Pro models have the same displays
  • The Samsung Galaxy S25 series reportedly uses older M13 panels
Apple's purported iPhone 17 series of smartphones will arrive with displays featuring Samsung's latest OLED technology, according to a tipster. The successors to the iPhone 16 series of smartphones is likely to arrive in the second half of 2024, and could be equipped with displays that offer improved brightness and contrast. These displays might also offer better colour reproduction than the iPhone 16 lineup. According to previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series might have been equipped with the company's older display technology.

iPhone 17 Series Display Specifications (Leaked)

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), user @Jukalosreve claims that the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air (or iPhone 17 Slim) will be equipped with Samsung's M14 panel. Unlike last year, when Apple equipped the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max with the latest M14 OLED screens from Samsung, all four models in the iPhone 17 series could feature the same panel.

Displays built using Samsung's latest M14 OLED technology are used on the Google Pixel 9 series of smartphones, as well as the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max. These displays offer higher brightness levels and better colour accuracy than older OLED panels.

If the tipster's claims are true, all four models in the iPhone 17 lineup will feature improved displays. The Cupertino company is also said to be working on screens with a higher refresh rate for the standard and 'Air' models with the iPhone 17 series.

Last year, it was reported that Samsung was planning to use its older M13 display technology for the recently launched Galaxy S25 series of smartphones. The same OLED panels were reportedly used on the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup, as well as the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models.

