Split Fiction on Switch 2 Can Be Shared With Nintendo Switch Players via GameShare, Says EA

Split Fiction is coming to Nintendo’s new console as a launch title on June 5.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 April 2025 19:32 IST
Split Fiction on Switch 2 Can Be Shared With Nintendo Switch Players via GameShare, Says EA

Photo Credit: EA/ Hazelight Studios

Split Fiction released across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on March 6

Highlights
  • The Nintendo Switch 2 is launching on June 5
  • Split Fiction is not releasing on the original Nintendo Switch
  • Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders for Split Fiction will begin on April 24
Split Fiction on Nintendo Switch 2 will let players on the original Switch join in via GameShare, Electronic Arts has said. The GameShare feature, announced alongside the Switch 2, allows two players, who own a Switch 2 or the Nintendo Switch, to share a single copy of a compatible game over a local wireless connection. A Nintendo Switch 2 owner will be able to share Hazelight's acclaimed co-op title with another user on the Switch via GameShare. Split Fiction is coming to Nintendo's new console as a launch title on June 5.

Split Fiction on Switch 2 and Switch

In a blog post detailing Split Fiction's Nintendo Switch 2 features, EA confirmed that Switch owners will be able to receive and play the game locally alongside a Switch 2 user.

“GameShare will enable Nintendo Switch 2 owners to invite another player to play together over a local wireless connection using just one copy of the game. This "other player" can be not only a Nintendo Switch 2 owner but a Nintendo Switch owner as well,” the blog post read.

Earlier when EA had announced Split Fiction for the Switch successor, it had said the co-op title could only be shared with another player on their Nintendo Switch 2.

It's worth noting that Nintendo, too, has said that only Switch 1 compatible games can be shared to the hybrid console from a Switch 2. “Only Nintendo Switch 2 systems can share games, but any Nintendo Switch 2 or Nintendo Switch can receive them. Nintendo Switch systems can only receive games that are compatible with Nintendo Switch,” the page explaining GameShare feature on the Nintendo website reads.

EA's confirmation on Split Fiction being playable on the Switch via GameShare, however, runs contradictory to Nintendo's description, as the game will not be native to the Nintendo Switch. The game has been announced for the Switch 2 but is not launching on the original Switch.

Split Fiction is also confirmed to support Friend's Pass and Cross Play on the Nintendo Switch 2. Friend's Pass, a feature in Hazelight Studios' co-op games, lets two players play the game together online, with only one of those players needing to own a copy. With cross play, players will be able to experience the game together across PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch 2 with the help of an EA account.

Switch 2 pre-orders for Split Fiction will begin on April 24, with the game priced at $49.99. It will release on the Switch 2 as a launch-day title on June 5. Split Fiction launched on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on March 6

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Split Fiction, Nintendo Switch 2, Switch 2, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch, EA, Hazelight Studios
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Split Fiction on Switch 2 Can Be Shared With Nintendo Switch Players via GameShare, Says EA
