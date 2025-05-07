Samsung unveiled its 2025 range of smart TV lineup in India on Wednesday. The portfolio includes Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED, QLED smart TVs, and The Frame lineup. This will also be the first smart TV lineup from the South Korean tech giant that will be equipped with Vision AI technology. The suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features was first showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in January, and now the company is bringing them to Indian consumers.

Samsung Smart TV Lineup: Price and Availability

Samsung's Neo QLED 8K range price starts from Rs. 2,72,990, whereas the Neo QLED 4K series begins from Rs. 89,990. Additionally, the company's OLED range starts from Rs. 1,54,990, and the price of the QLED smart TVs starts from Rs. 49,490. Finally, Samsung's Frame TVs can be purchased starting at Rs. 63,990.

The company's 2025 lineup of smart TVs will be available for pre-order from May 7 across Samsung's website, e-commerce platforms, as well as retail stores. Notably, the tech giant is also offering a free soundbar priced up to Rs. 90,990, cashback of up to 20 percent, and zero down payment on EMI transactions to those who pre-order the device during the offer period. These offers end on May 28.

Samsung's Smart TVs Get Vision AI Features

In a newsroom post, the tech giant announced that its entire smart TV lineup this year will arrive with Vision AI features. At CES 2025, Samsung said that the new technology will transform its smart TVs from a “one-directional device for passive consumption” to “interactive, intelligent partners” that can adapt to users' needs.

There are several features in the Vision AI suite. Universal Gesture Control lets users control their smart TV using simple hand movements. This feature requires a connected Galaxy Watch to recognise the gestures. Another feature is Generative Wallpaper, which allows users to create custom 4K resolution wallpapers for the idle screen.

The South Korean tech giant has also integrated the AI system with the SmartThings ecosystem. It lets viewers use the screens as the central hub for several smart home features. Some of these include getting real-time summaries of the home's status, recommended actions, safety alerts, and more.

Vision AI also comes with a Pet and Family Care Mode that can automatically detect unusual activities of pets or family members. In case it finds a pet dog or a baby in discomfort, it will both change smart home settings for added comfort and alert the user about the development. ​Samsung highlights that the Vision AI is built on three primary elements — AI Mode, AI Experience, and multi-device connectivity. AI Mode essentially optimises picture quality and sound to adapt to both content as well as ambient surroundings.

AI Experience is a personalisation feature which learns user preferences over time to improve content discovery and recommend movies and shows users are likely to prefer. Finally, with multi-device connectivity, users can connect their AI TVs with Samsung's other ecosystem devices such as smartphones, tablets, and more. These devices can be used for content sharing, controlling the TV, and more.

Samsung 2025 Smart TVs: Specifications

Samsung's flagship-tier Neo QLED 8K QN950F is available in 85, 75, and 65-inch sizes with up to a 240Hz refresh rate. The smart TV features an Infinity Air design, and it is equipped with the NQ8 AI Gen 3 processor with 768 AI neural networks for AI capabilities.

The smart TV comes with the 8K AI Upscaling Pro feature that enhances lower-resolution content to 8K quality. Samsung claims the feature preserves details and textures with accuracy. For audio, it supports Q-Symphony and Dolby Atmos.

Next, the Neo QLED 4K lineup is available in a wide range of sizes from 43-inch to 115-inch with up to 165Hz of refresh rate. It is powered by the NQ4 AI Gen 3 processor with 128 neural networks for AI workflows. Samsung's QLED 4K smart TVs come with the Infinity Air design, and the displays are Pantone validated.

Coming to audio, these smart TVs feature a 60W 4.2.2 channel speaker system with Dolby Atmos and Q-Symphony.

Apart from these, the entire range of Samsung's 2025 smart TVs will also come with its Cloud Gaming Service, Samsung Education Hub, Samsung TV Plus, and the TV Key service.