  Star Wars: Hunters to Launch in Early Access on PC in January After Steam Playtests

Star Wars: Hunters to Launch in Early Access on PC in January After Steam Playtests

Star Wars: Hunters launched on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android in June.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 November 2024 18:59 IST
Star Wars: Hunters to Launch in Early Access on PC in January After Steam Playtests

Photo Credit: Zynga

Star Wars: Hunters is a free-to-play PvP shooter

Highlights
  • Star Wars: Hunters on PC will support cross-play
  • The game's first Steam playtest will take place from December 13
  • The early access period on Steam will likely last till mid-2025
Star Wars: Hunters, the free-to-play PvP shooter from Zynga, is coming to PC. The publisher announced Tuesday that the game will launch in early access on Steam on January 27, 2025. The squad-based arena shooter will get two playtests on Valve's platform before its early access release. Star Wars: Hunters launched on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android in June.

Star Wars: Hunters Announced for PC

Zynga announced that Steam playtest sign-ups for Star Wars: Hunters were now open. The game will get its first Steam playtest from December 13 to December 16, while the second playtest will last from January 10 to January 13. The game will launch in early access on January 27.

“We are officially bringing Star Wars: Hunters to PC! We can't wait for you all to experience the game on PC and know this is something that the community have been asking for a long time.” the official announcement read.

“We'll be rolling out Steam Playtests in stages to make sure your experience with Star Wars: Hunters on PC is as smooth as possible, and to gather your invaluable feedback before we enter Early Access. This will give you a chance to jump in early, test new features and help shape the game,” it added.

Star Wars: Hunters PC Features

The game's Steam page is now live, listing PC system requirements and other information about the game. “The Early Access version of Star Wars: Hunters brings everything you love from the Nintendo Switch and mobile versions—Hunters, game modes, and core gameplay—right to your PC,” the publisher said in the listing. Zynga added the early access period for the free-to-play title was expected to last at least till mid-2025.

hunters 1 hunters

Star Wars: Hunters PC system requirements
Photo Credit: Zynga

In the FAQ section, Zynga confirmed that the PC version of the game would support cross-progression, allowing players to carry over their progress from mobile and Nintendo Switch. The Steam playtests, however, will not support cross-platform or cross-progression to maintain fairness.

Once released, Star Wars: Hunters will support cross-play across PC, Switch and mobile platforms. “While the core gameplay is the same and there will be no gameplay advantages to playing on PC, it will include enhanced graphics, customizable controls, and additional visual settings to optimize your experience,” the publisher added. The PC version of the game will support both controller and mouse/keyboard inputs.

Star Wars: Hunters

upcoming
Star Wars: Hunters

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Android, Nintendo Switch, iOS
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 12+
Further reading: Star Wars Hunters, PC, Steam, Zynga, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Star Wars: Hunters to Launch in Early Access on PC in January After Steam Playtests
