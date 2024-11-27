Star Wars: Hunters, the free-to-play PvP shooter from Zynga, is coming to PC. The publisher announced Tuesday that the game will launch in early access on Steam on January 27, 2025. The squad-based arena shooter will get two playtests on Valve's platform before its early access release. Star Wars: Hunters launched on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android in June.

Star Wars: Hunters Announced for PC

Zynga announced that Steam playtest sign-ups for Star Wars: Hunters were now open. The game will get its first Steam playtest from December 13 to December 16, while the second playtest will last from January 10 to January 13. The game will launch in early access on January 27.

“We are officially bringing Star Wars: Hunters to PC! We can't wait for you all to experience the game on PC and know this is something that the community have been asking for a long time.” the official announcement read.

“We'll be rolling out Steam Playtests in stages to make sure your experience with Star Wars: Hunters on PC is as smooth as possible, and to gather your invaluable feedback before we enter Early Access. This will give you a chance to jump in early, test new features and help shape the game,” it added.

Star Wars: Hunters PC Features

The game's Steam page is now live, listing PC system requirements and other information about the game. “The Early Access version of Star Wars: Hunters brings everything you love from the Nintendo Switch and mobile versions—Hunters, game modes, and core gameplay—right to your PC,” the publisher said in the listing. Zynga added the early access period for the free-to-play title was expected to last at least till mid-2025.

Star Wars: Hunters PC system requirements

Photo Credit: Zynga

In the FAQ section, Zynga confirmed that the PC version of the game would support cross-progression, allowing players to carry over their progress from mobile and Nintendo Switch. The Steam playtests, however, will not support cross-platform or cross-progression to maintain fairness.

Once released, Star Wars: Hunters will support cross-play across PC, Switch and mobile platforms. “While the core gameplay is the same and there will be no gameplay advantages to playing on PC, it will include enhanced graphics, customizable controls, and additional visual settings to optimize your experience,” the publisher added. The PC version of the game will support both controller and mouse/keyboard inputs.

