Star Wars Outlaws is set to get its biggest update yet, Ubisoft has confirmed. The developer will roll out Title Update 1.4 for the action-adventure game on November 21, bringing improvements to combat, stealth and character movement controls. The patch will arrive alongside the Steam launch of Star Wars Outlaws and the release of its first story expansion, Wild Card. Since its August 30 release, Star Wars Outlaws has received three title updates to address its gameplay and technical issues.

Star Wars Outlaws Title Update 1.4

In a Dev Update Monday, Ubisoft detailed its approach to Star Wars Outlaws' post launch support. The game's new creative director, Drew Rechner, said the studio had incorporated feedback from players to prioritise required updates for the game. Rechner detailed three key areas of improvements that would be covered with Title Update 1.4.

“The first key area of improvement to the game is combat where we see a real opportunity to add more depth and excitement to the experience, further rewarding your tactics and precision,” the director said.

“Our second key area is stealth which is not only about improving the readability and consistency of enemy detection, but also providing choice in how you want to approach each encounter.

“Finally, our third key area of focus is centered around the character controls, which means improving the reliability of cover, increasing the responsiveness of climbing and crouching, and generally improving the consistency of the controls overall.”

According to Rechner, these gameplay improvements will underline increased player choice during missions, whether favouring a stealthy approach or taking enemies head on with your blaster. Ubisoft will share specific details about the promised gameplay refinements in the coming weeks.

Title Update 1.4 will be available across all supported platforms on November 21, the same day as Star Wars Outlaws' Steam launch and the release of its first story expansion, Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card.

Star Wars Outlaws Launch

Star Wars Outlaws released August 30 across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The action-adventure title, that tells the story of competing crime syndicates in an open world Star Wars setting, was marred by technical issues and bugs at launch.

A month after the game's release, Ubisoft said Star Wars Outlaws' initial sales had been “softer than expected” and delayed Assassin's Creed Shadows to February 2025, pointing to Outlaws' launch as a learning experience.

“In response to player feedback, Ubisoft's development teams are currently fully mobilized to swiftly implement a series of updates to polish and improve the player experience in order to engage a large audience during the holiday season to position Star Wars Outlaws as a strong long-term performer,” the company had said at the time as it announced the game's November 21 launch date on Steam.

Ubisoft has since rolled out three title updates for Star Wars Outlaws that have addressed bugs, issues related to stealth in some key missions, and adjusted speeder camera and collision, among other reported concerns.