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Bethesda Says It Will Share More on Starfield This Week, Suggesting PS5 Version Is Imminent

Starfield will reportedly launch on PS5 in April, as per a recent leak.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 March 2026 13:04 IST
Bethesda Says It Will Share More on Starfield This Week, Suggesting PS5 Version Is Imminent

Photo Credit: Bethesda

Starfield pre-orders on PS5 could go live this week

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Highlights
  • Starfield originally launched on PC and Xbox Series S/X in 2023
  • The PS5 version of the game will reportedly launch on April 7
  • Starfield will also likely get a second major expansion
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Starfield is rumoured to launch on PS5 soon alongside a major update and new content. A leak earlier this month claimed the sci-fi RPG, which released on PC and Xbox in 2023, would get a PS5 version in April. Now, Bethesda has confirmed it will share an update on Starfield this week.

The developer responded to a post on X from PC Gamer over the weekend, teasing more news on the RPG. In response to the game's composer, Inon Zur, saying that Starfield would eventually become “legendary” and its director, Todd Howard, was a “visionary,” Bethesda confirmed it was gearing up for an announcement “next week.”

“We ran this by Todd and he said his only visionary power is seeing running lanes in EA College Football 26. He appreciates all the passionate feedback on Starfield and we'll have more to share next week,” Bethesda Game Studio said.

Starfield Reportedly Coming to PS5

The tease is most likely setting up an announcement on Starfield finally coming to PS5. The game has long been rumoured to launch on PlayStation alongside a major update and a second expansion.

While Bethesda might announce Starfield's PS5 version this week, the launch, as per a leak earlier this month, will happen next month. According to noted leaker billbil-kun, Bethesda's RPG will arrive on PS5 on April 7. The PS5 version of the game will reportedly also get a physical edition, which will be available at launch.

The tipster also leaked details of Starfield's pricing, editions, and pre-order details for PS5. The game will reportedly be available in Standard and Premium editions on the console, priced EUR 49.99 (GBP 44.99) and EUR 69.99 (GBP 59.99), respectively.

The leaker claimed that Starfield pre-orders will go live on March 17 or March 18, which lines up with an official announcement from Bethesda this week. Based on the leaker's claim, the studio could confirm Starfield's PS5 version on Tuesday or Wednesday, with pre-orders going live on the same date.

Previous reports have claimed that Microsoft and Bethesda plan to launch Starfield on PS5 in spring 2026, between mid-March and mid-June.

Starfield originally launched on PC and Xbox Series S/X on September 6, 2023. The game received its first major expansion, Shattered Space, a year later in 2024.

In September last year, Bethesda teased “Terran Armada,” potentially the title of the second major expansion for Starfield that could launch alongside the game's PS5 port.

Starfield

Starfield

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Massive scale
  • Immersive side stories
  • Strong role-playing foundation
  • Great art design
  • Satisfying dogfights
  • Bad
  • Extremely slow start
  • Unoriginal main story
  • Robotic animations and voice acting
  • Fast travel-based space exploration
  • Boring on-foot planet exploration
  • Horrible surface map
Read detailed Bethesda Starfield review
Genre RPG
Platform Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

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Further reading: Starfield, Bethesda, PS5
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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