Samsung's rumoured Galaxy Wide Fold could introduce a new design direction for the company's foldable lineup, with leaks suggesting a broader, tablet-like form factor compared to its existing book-style models. The handset is expected to retain a large inner display while adopting a wider aspect ratio that may improve usability on the cover screen. Early reports also hint at a flagship Snapdragon chipset and a sizeable battery. The handset is believed to be in development alongside Samsung's next-generation foldables expected later this year.

Samsung May Launch a Wider Galaxy Z Fold With 7.6-Inch Display

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), Samsung's upcoming wide foldable smartphone may feature a 7.6-inch main display. This indicates that when the display is unfolded, it will be slightly smaller than the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which sports an 8-inch inner screen and a 6.5-inch cover display.

Earlier leaks have suggested that the rumoured model is expected to feature a shorter and wider design with a tablet-like 4:3 aspect ratio, which could make the cover display more comfortable for typing while offering a more natural experience for reading and watching videos when unfolded.

Samsung's Galaxy Wide Fold is tipped to pack a dual-cell battery with a typical capacity of around 4,800mAh, with rated cells of 2,267mAh and 2,393mAh adding up to a minimum capacity of 4,660mAh. The handset could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, the tipster added. The handset is also expected to be introduced in the Chinese market. Its recent IMEI listing hinted at its possible availability in other global markets as well.

Animations recently found in One UI 9 apps reportedly hinted at the design of Samsung's Galaxy Wide Fold, showing its opening and closing mechanism, wide aspect ratio, and selfie camera cutouts on both displays similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Its presence in the software suggests Samsung may be preparing for a launch soon.

The purported Samsung Galaxy Wide Fold may launch in July or August alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8, and could compete with Apple's rumoured foldable iPhone expected in September.

The foldable iPhone model is expected to combine elements of an iPhone and an iPad Mini. The handset could feature a 5.5-inch outer screen and a 7.8-inch inner display with a 4:3 aspect ratio. When unfolded, the larger display may offer an iPad-like interface with multitasking support for running two apps side by side, along with app sidebars.

According to the tipster, the wide foldable smartphone segment in 2026 could be led globally by Apple and Samsung, while Huawei and another unnamed domestic brand may emerge as key players in China. This also suggests that a new contender could enter the foldable smartphone space in the country.