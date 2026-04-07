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Starfield PS5 Launch: Release Timings, Features, Pricing and All You Need to Know

Starfield's PS5 launch will be accompanied by the release of the game's Free Lanes update and its second major expansion, Terran Armada.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 April 2026 13:16 IST
Starfield PS5 Launch: Release Timings, Features, Pricing and All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Bethesda

Starfield will launch on PS5 alongside its Free Lanes update and Terran Armada DLC

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Highlights
  • Starfield launches on PS5 on April 7
  • The game will also get the Free Lanes update on April 7
  • Terran Armada is Starfield's second story DLC
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Starfield is set to launch on PS5 on Tuesday, April 7, alongside a major update a second expansion, titled Terran Armada. The sci-fi RPG arrives on PS5 over two years after it released on PC and Xbox Series S/X. On PlayStation, the game will get graphical improvements, quality-of-life updates, DualSense controller features, and more — promising the “best version of Starfield yet.”

Developer Bethesda will roll out the Free Lanes update alongside the PS5 version of the game. The free update, which will also be available to Starfield players on PC and Xbox, will introduce the long-requested ability to freely fly between planets in a star system. The Free Lanes update will also include a new Cruise Mode, which will allow players to travel at high speeds in any direction they chose. In the mode, players will be able to freely move around their spaceship, interact with crew, or customise the ship.

There's a lot more coming to Starfield with the new update. Here's everything you need to know about the game's PS5 launch:

Starfield PS5 Launch Details

Starfield will be released on PS5 on Tuesday, April 7. Bethesda has confirmed global launch timings for the RPG. Starfield will launch on PS5 at 8AM PT / 11AM ET; in India, the game will be available at 8.30PM IST. Along with the PS5 version of the game, Bethesda will also release the Free Lanes update on all supported platforms for free. Additionally, the developer will also release Terran Armada, the second major story DLC for Starfield on the same day.

Starfield PS5 Editions and Price

On PS5, Starfield will be available in Standard and Premium Editions, priced $49.99 and $69.99, respectively (Rs. 3,499 and Rs. 4,899 in India). Here's what each edition comes with:

Standard Edition:

  • Base game

Premium Edition:

  • Base Game
  • Terran Armada DLC
  • Shattered Space DLC
  • 1000 Creation Credits (upon release)
  • Constellation Skin Pack
  • Access to Digital Artbook & Digital Soundtrack

Starfield PS5 Features

On PS5, Starfield will come with platform exclusive features. Bethesda has called it the “most complete and evolved Starfield experience.” On PS5 Pro, the game will support ‘Pro Visual Mode' with 4K output at 30fps, and ‘Pro Performance Mode' targeting 60fps. Both modes support by PSSR upscaling technology.

The game's PS5 version will support PlayStation-specific features like trophies, SSD optimization, and DualSense enhancements. These include adaptive trigger support, dynamic light bar, touchpad input and gestures, and controller speaker support.

Terran Armada Expansion

Bethesda will also launch Terran Armada, Starfield's second paid story DLC, alongside the PS5 version and the Free Lanes update. As mentioned above, Terran Armada will be bundled with the Premium Edition of the game on the PS5, but will be available to purchase separately on all platforms for $9.99.

Terran Armada will bring a brand-new story along with a new companion. According to Bethesda's description, the DLC will see a new threat enter the Settled Systems. The Terran Armada are an advanced military force, largely made up of robots. The DLC will also bring a new companion, a reprogrammed Terran robot named Delta.

Terran Armada is Starfield's second major expansion after Shattered Space, which released in 2024.

Starfield

Starfield

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Massive scale
  • Immersive side stories
  • Strong role-playing foundation
  • Great art design
  • Satisfying dogfights
  • Bad
  • Extremely slow start
  • Unoriginal main story
  • Robotic animations and voice acting
  • Fast travel-based space exploration
  • Boring on-foot planet exploration
  • Horrible surface map
Read detailed Bethesda Starfield review
Genre RPG
Platform Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

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Further reading: Starfield, Starfield PS5 Launch, Bethesda
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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