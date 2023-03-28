Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Steam Is Ending Support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 in January 2024: Details

Steam Is Ending Support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 in January 2024: Details

Valve claims that the newer Steam versions work on an embedded version of Google Chrome, which won't function on older versions of Windows.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 28 March 2023 17:07 IST
Steam Is Ending Support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 in January 2024: Details

Photo Credit: Valve

Future versions of Steam will rely on security updates that are present only in Windows 10 and beyond.

Highlights
  • As per Steam’s hardware survey, Windows 10 is the most popular OS
  • Fortnite also ended support for Windows 7 and 8, earlier this month
  • Dolphin Emulator is soon headed to Steam, in early access

Valve is ending Steam support on some older editions of Windows. Starting January 1, 2024, Steam will cease to function on Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1 operating systems. The official blog post reads, “The newest features in Steam rely on an embedded version of Google Chrome, which no longer functions on older versions of Windows.” Furthermore, future versions of Steam will rely on features and security updates that are present only in Windows 10 and beyond. With Microsoft itself halting support for those versions earlier this year, it was only a matter of time before others such as Steam followed suit.

As per Valve's February Hardware and Software Survey, only 0.09 percent of players use a Windows 7 system, with an additional 1.43 percent running Steam on the 64-bit version. Only 0.34 percent of players take up the Windows 8.1 slot, while Windows 10 constitutes the largest amount of players — 62.33 percent. Meanwhile, 32.06 percent of players run Steam on the new Windows 11, coming in second place. Using Steam and any games purchased through the app from 2024 onwards will require users to update to a recent version of Windows. While any PC running Windows 7 can be upgraded to Windows 10 without hassle, moving to Windows 11 requires a TPM 2.0 setting for security reasons. This can be enabled through your motherboard's BIOS settings.

Earlier this month, Fortnite dropped support for Windows 7 and 8, citing security concerns as well as the implementation of Unreal Engine 5.1. For those unable to upgrade, game streaming via Nvidia GeForce Now was mentioned as an alternative.

On a different note, Dolphin Emulator, the go-to app for playing Nintendo Wii and GameCube games on PC, will soon be available on Steam. A store page for the emulator is now live, featuring an option to wishlist it and plans to release sometime in Q2 2023.

“When we launch on Steam, we'll have a feature article detailing the process and features of the Steam release,” the Dolphin blog post reads. “We're pleased to finally tell the world of our experiment. This has been the product of many months of work, and we look forward to getting it into users' hands soon!” the post continues. The Steam page also notes ‘Partial Controller Support' for the Dolphin Emulator, alongside a promise for cloud saves. When ready, it will be launched in Early Access, as the developers continue gathering data for a streamlined experience later down the line.

In February, Steam unveiled its entire Sales and Fests scheduled for 2023, allowing users to mark their calendars and plan out their game shopping spree. Last year, the company also updated its regional pricing tool, setting higher recommended game costs for countries outside the US. According to that chart, default PC game prices in India could increase by up to 85 percent, provided the developers accept those increments and make changes to the base prices of their games.

As stated before, Steam support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 ends on January 1, 2024.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: steam, valve, steam windows, steam support windows 7, windows 8, windows 8 1, windows 10, pc, dolphin emulator, dolphin emulator steam
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Motorola Edge 40 Pro Tipped to Cost More Than Edge 30 Pro; Key Specifications Leaked
Meta Planning Lower Bonus Payouts for Some Employees: Report

Related Stories

Steam Is Ending Support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 in January 2024: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PAN Card, Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended: Know New Date
  2. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  3. Here's Everything New in the Latest iOS 16.4 Update
  4. Huawei Watch Ultimate With 100m Water Resistance Launched: Check Price
  5. PS5 to Get Cheaper by This Amount From April 1 in India
  6. How to Update Aadhaar Card Details Online for Free Until June 14
  7. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price, Key Specifications Leaked: Details
  8. Microsoft Teams Gets a Redesign, Is Now Faster, More Efficient: Details
  9. WhatsApp May Soon Allow You to Edit Messages on iOS: Report
  10. Realme "Mini Capsule": What Do Buyers Today Want from Budget Smartphones?
#Latest Stories
  1. Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon Sets October Release Date
  2. WhatsApp Working on Edit Message Feature With Dedicated Alerts on iOS: Report
  3. Meta Planning Lower Bonus Payouts for Some Employees: Report
  4. Steam Is Ending Support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 in January 2024: Details
  5. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Tipped to Cost More Than Edge 30 Pro; Key Specifications Leaked
  6. Honor Play 7T and Play 7T Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. PAN Card, Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended to June 30
  8. Ubisoft Backs Out of E3 2023, Will Host Its Own Event: Report
  9. Microsoft Teams Gets a Redesign, Now Claimed to Use 50 Percent Less Memory; Mac App Coming Soon
  10. Jio Launches New Broadband Plan for Rs. 198 Ahead of IPL
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.