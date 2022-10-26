Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Steam Games in India to Get More Expensive, as Valve Updates Regional Pricing Recommendations

Steam Games in India to Get More Expensive, as Valve Updates Regional Pricing Recommendations

A PC game that was originally selling for Rs. 1,299 will now cost Rs. 2,400 on Steam.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 26 October 2022 11:15 IST
Steam Games in India to Get More Expensive, as Valve Updates Regional Pricing Recommendations

Photo Credit: Valve

Prices in India shoot up by 85 percent in updated policy

Highlights
  • Developers have ultimate control over how they price games on Steam
  • Updated pricing toolkit simply recommends regional prices to developers
  • Argentina to sees a 485 percent increase in prices on Steam

Steam's new regional pricing is about to make PC games more expensive in India. Valve has updated its regional pricing tool, setting new, higher costs for all supported currencies outside the US. In India, costs are expected to shoot up by 85 percent, to adjust to the continuously growing inflation, which is now affecting the game distribution industry. For instance, a PC game that was originally selling for Rs. 1,299 will now cost Rs. 2,400 on Steam. Just to be clear, the price increase does not reflect the actual game costs on Steam. Rather, these are recommendations for developers, who have ultimate control over pricing.

“We think it's a helpful guide, but with purchasing power and foreign exchange rates constantly evolving, we needed to make significant changes to those conversion recommendations to stay current,” Valve said in a blog post. “The new recommendations are now live but as always, developers on Steam are in control of their own pricing.” The new Steam pricing tool is now live, with a tutorial video that guides developers on setting appropriate prices for their games.

Valve specifically notes that there is no “requirement or expectation” to raise prices depending on region, but one could always review its recommendations. That said, the update makes it extremely convenient for PC developers to just accept a quick conversion — via the toolkit — for unfamiliar currencies, and slap it onto their titles, which as stated above, are higher.

steam regional pricing steam regional pricing

Steam's updated regional pricing
Photo Credit: Valve

Argentina for instance, sees a 485 percent increase in prices, raising a ARS 649.99 (about Rs. 346) game to ARS 3,800 (about Rs. 2,020). The Steam pricing in Argentina served as a hotspot for value-minded gamers, who would set their region and banking details to Argentina, as a way to purchase games at a steep drop. The UK, on the other hand, only sees an 8 percent price increase, taking a £46.49 (about Rs. 4,387) game to £49.99 (about Rs. 4,717).

It has been a while since Valve updated regional pricing suggestions, though in a recent developer-focused documentation, the company stated that it will regularly update the suggestions, as means to try and stop customers from simply swapping regions to snag a better deal.

“All of these factors have driven us towards the commitment to refresh these price suggestions on a much more regular cadence so that we're keeping pace with economic changes over time,” it reads. This new, updated Steam pricing toolkit would be the first of those measures, albeit it's not a straightforward method. Price increases generate a 28-day cooldown on discounting for all regions, “even if you are just increasing the price in a single currency.”

These recommendations will also take effect on Valve's own games, such as the Half-Life and Counter-Strike series.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: steam, steam india, india pc gaming, india pc games, steam regional pricing, steam regional pricing change, steam regional pricing india, valve
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Google Pixel G10 Display Details Tipped, Hints at Similar Features as Pixel 7 Pro

Related Stories

Steam Games in India to Get More Expensive, as Valve Updates Regional Pricing Recommendations
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) First Impressions
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  2. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  3. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  4. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  5. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  6. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  7. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  8. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  9. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
  10. God of War Ragnarök Photo Mode to Come After Launch, Santa Monica Studio Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.