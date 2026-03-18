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AI Can Assist Game Development But Won't Create Hits, Says Take Two CEO Amid DLSS 5 Backlash

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick previously confirmed that generative AI has "zero part in what Rockstar Games is building".

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 March 2026 14:16 IST
AI Can Assist Game Development But Won't Create Hits, Says Take Two CEO Amid DLSS 5 Backlash

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Take Two's upcoming GTA 6 is claimed to have "handcrafted" worlds

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Highlights
  • AI cannot create blockbuster game titles, Zelnick said
  • He stressed that making hit games needs human creativity
  • The remarks come amid growing debate over AI in gaming
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Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has shared his thoughts on the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) in the gaming industry. In a recent interview, the executive stated that while AI can assist developers in creating content, it is not expected to contribute to the development of blockbuster gaming titles. Zelnick's comments come at a time when AI adoption in gaming continues to spark debate, especially after criticism around technologies like Nvidia's DLSS 5, which was recently previewed at the company's GTC 2026 conference.

AI Can Help Create Assets, Improve Efficiency 

In a recent interview with The Game Business, Zelnick said that AI tools can undoubtedly improve efficiency in game development, particularly when it comes to generating assets. However, he stressed that the presence of such tools does not mean that “everyone can create hits.”

As explained by the executive, an asset remains just one component of a much larger creative process of game development, irrespective of whether it was created in a flash using AI or developed over several weeks through traditional methods. Even if developers are able to produce assets that resemble those seen in major franchises like NBA 2K or EA Sports FC, creating a successful title of that scale is far more complex, as per Zelnick.

The Take Two CEO was also asked if AI-driven tools, like Project Genie, could simplify the development process of ambitious, large-scale titles like the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI, and the idea was outright dismissed. Zelnick notes that developers already have access to a wide range of advanced tools. In a previous interview, Zelnick had clarified that everything in Grand Theft Auto 6 was handcrafted by Rockstar developers, emphasising that "Generative AI has zero part in what Rockstar Games is building".

Despite the existence of AI-backed tools, creating successful games is said to remain a challenging process. The official mentioned that thousands of titles are released every year, but only a select few achieve widespread success, typically from well-funded studios like Take Two Interactive's own Rockstar Games, or highly capable indie teams like Annapurna Interactive.

Zelnick also stressed that the creation of a hit game requires human creativity, judgment, and engagement, which cannot be automated. He said, "While technology is constantly evolving, the basic building blocks of what makes an entertainment product successful have not changed."

Remarks from the Take Two Interactive CEO follow the increased scrutiny of AI's role in gaming. Technologies like Nvidia DLSS 5 have recently met with backlash from the gaming community, with some players criticising them as an “AI slop filter". 

Further, the role of AI in the development of games such as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was also met with scrutiny following claims of the technology being used in the development of the game without full disclosure. Consequently, the acclaimed RPG from French developer Sandfall Interactive was stripped of two of its several year-end accolades over the use of generative AI in the development process, as “Games developed using generative AI are strictly ineligible for nomination."

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Further reading: Take Two Interactive, AI, Generative AI, Clair Obscur Expedition 33, GTA 6
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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