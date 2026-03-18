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  • iPhone 17e Teardown Video Reveals Repairability Score, Easy MagSafe Upgrade for iPhone 16e

iPhone 17e Teardown Video Reveals Repairability Score, Easy MagSafe Upgrade for iPhone 16e

iFixit team gives iPhone 17e a repairability score of seven out of 10.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 March 2026 13:50 IST
iPhone 17e Teardown Video Reveals Repairability Score, Easy MagSafe Upgrade for iPhone 16e

Photo Credit: Apple

iFixit states that USB Type-C port remains difficult to access in the iPhone 17e

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Highlights
  • iFixit has shared a teardown video of the iPhone 17e
  • iPhone 17e looks almost identical to the iPhone 16e internally
  • It retains Apple's dual-entry design
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Apple launched the iPhone 17e earlier this month, as the most affordable model in the iPhone 17 series. The new model arrived as a successor to last year's iPhone 16e and includes a 6.1-inch display and A19 chip. Now, a website that publishes repair guides has shared a teardown video of the iPhone 17e, revealing its internal components and evaluating its repairability. The new model looks similar to the iPhone 16 inside, with MagSafe assembly being the prominent upgrade. This indicates that the latest MagSafe-enabled back panel is compatible with the iPhone 16e, which means users of the old model can use it as an upgrade path.

iPhone 17e Teardown Video

The iFixit team starts its 9.15-minute teardown video by removing the rear panel of the iPhone 17e. Internally, the new phone looks almost identical to the iPhone 16e, with the MagSafe assembly standing out as the main difference. The video states that the iPhone 16e users will be able to add MagSafe by replacing a single component. This compatibility offers an upgrade option for the iPhone 16e users who like to add MagSafe without spending extra for the new handset.

The teardown video shows that the iPhone 17e retains its dual-entry design, allowing users to access the internals from both the front and the back. This design lets users replace the battery without removing the front panel or swap the display without removing the rear panel. The video notes that the battery has 15.556Wh capacity, and it seems to be the same unit used in the iPhone 16e.

iFixit states that most of the components used in iPhone 17e are cross-compatible with the iPhone 16e, with the TrueDepth system being the only exception. During testing, the team transplanted the iPhone 16e logic board into the 17e. The Face ID components aren't interchangeable, but the selfie cameras remain functional across both devices. As mentioned, the MagSafe-equipped back panel from the iPhone 17e can be fitted onto the iPhone 16e without hassles.

iphone 17e ifixit iPhone 17e

iPhone 17e
Photo Credit: iFixit

 

As per the video, the USB Type-C port remains difficult to access in the iPhone 17e. Multiple screws are required to remove to reach the USB. It also requires peeling back ribbon cables. The video notes that a tiny MEMS microphone arranged near the USB Type-C port can be damaged during the process. This negatively impacts the phone's repairability.

In the end, the iFixit teardown gives the iPhone 17e the same repairability score as its predecessor, seven out of 10.

Apple released the iPhone 17e with an initial price tag of Rs. 64,900 for the base model with 256GB of storage. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 60Hz refresh rate and is powered by Apple's A19 chip. It sports a 48-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel TrueDepth front-facing camera

Apple iPhone 16e

Apple iPhone 16e

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light and compact design
  • Powerful Apple A18 SoC
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low light camera performance is below average
  • Available in just two basic finishes
  • Large display notch with thick borders
  • 60Hz refresh rate display
  • Slow wireless and wired charging
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16e review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: iPhone 17e, iPhone 17e Specifications, iPhone 16e, Apple, iFixit, iFixit Teardown
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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