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Sony's Upgraded PSSR Upscaler Is Rolling Out to Silent Hill f, Crimson Desert and More Games on PS5 Pro

The upgraded version of PSSR debuted with Resident Evil Requiem last month.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 March 2026 15:56 IST
Sony's Upgraded PSSR Upscaler Is Rolling Out to Silent Hill f, Crimson Desert and More Games on PS5 Pro

Photo Credit: Sony

PSSR is an image upscaling technology available on PS5 Pro

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Highlights
  • Upgraded PSSR will support Crimson Desert at launch
  • The technology stems from Sony's collaboration with AMD
  • Upgraded PSSR will add support for Cyberpunk 2077 in the future
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Sony is bringing the upgraded version of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) on more games on PS5 Pro. Unveiled last month alongside the launch of Resident Evil Requiem, upgraded PSSR is now rolling out to games like Silent Hill f, Monster Hunter Wilds, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Crimson Desert, and more, the PlayStation parent announced Monday.

Upgraded PSSR was first seen in Resident Evil Requiem on PS5 Pro at launch. The technology brings enhanced image quality without sacrificing framerates. Sony is now rolling out the advanced version of PSSR to more games via a PS5 system software update.

Upgraded PSSR Rolling Out to More Games

With the update, upgraded PSSR support expands to Konami's Silent Hill 2 remake and Silent Hill f; EA's Dragon Age: The Veilguard; Remedy's Control and Alan Wake 2; Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade II; Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Rebirth; Koei Tecmo's Nioh 3 and Rise of the Ronin; Capcom's Monster Hunter Wilds and Dragon's Dogma 2 (in addition to Resident Evil Requiem), and Pearl Abyss' Crimson Desert.

The advanced version of PSSR will support Crimson Desert when it launches later this week on March 19. Sony also confirmed that Assassin's Creed Shadows and Cyberpunk 2077 would receive a patch that adds advanced PSSR support in the coming weeks. CD Projekt Red, too, confirmed a free Cyberpunk 2077 technological update for the PS5 version of the game would be released in “the not-too-distant future” for PS5 Pro users.

The upgraded PSSR began rolling out in phases with the latest PS5 system software update on March 16 and will gradually be pushed to all users in the coming days. If you don't see a notification about the system update, you can also manually check for it in PS5 system settings.

“The upgraded PSSR represents another step in our commitment to evolving the PS5 Pro experience. Moving forward, most new PS5 Pro titles will launch with support for this enhanced PSSR, ensuring players continue to see improvements in image quality and performance,” Sony said.

The upgraded version of PSSR was introduced on February 27 alongside the launch of Resident Evil Requiem, the first game to utilise the new upscaling technology on PS5 Pro. PSSR upscales game images and has been utilised to boost the effective resolution of over 50 games on PS5 Pro to date. The new version of the PSSR is a result of Sony's Project Amethyst partnership with AMD.

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Further reading: PSSR, Upgraded PSSR, PS5 Pro, Sony, PS5, Crimson Desert
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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Sony's Upgraded PSSR Upscaler Is Rolling Out to Silent Hill f, Crimson Desert and More Games on PS5 Pro
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