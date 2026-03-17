Sony is bringing the upgraded version of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) on more games on PS5 Pro. Unveiled last month alongside the launch of Resident Evil Requiem, upgraded PSSR is now rolling out to games like Silent Hill f, Monster Hunter Wilds, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Crimson Desert, and more, the PlayStation parent announced Monday.

Upgraded PSSR was first seen in Resident Evil Requiem on PS5 Pro at launch. The technology brings enhanced image quality without sacrificing framerates. Sony is now rolling out the advanced version of PSSR to more games via a PS5 system software update.

Upgraded PSSR Rolling Out to More Games

With the update, upgraded PSSR support expands to Konami's Silent Hill 2 remake and Silent Hill f; EA's Dragon Age: The Veilguard; Remedy's Control and Alan Wake 2; Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade II; Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Rebirth; Koei Tecmo's Nioh 3 and Rise of the Ronin; Capcom's Monster Hunter Wilds and Dragon's Dogma 2 (in addition to Resident Evil Requiem), and Pearl Abyss' Crimson Desert.

The advanced version of PSSR will support Crimson Desert when it launches later this week on March 19. Sony also confirmed that Assassin's Creed Shadows and Cyberpunk 2077 would receive a patch that adds advanced PSSR support in the coming weeks. CD Projekt Red, too, confirmed a free Cyberpunk 2077 technological update for the PS5 version of the game would be released in “the not-too-distant future” for PS5 Pro users.

The upgraded PSSR began rolling out in phases with the latest PS5 system software update on March 16 and will gradually be pushed to all users in the coming days. If you don't see a notification about the system update, you can also manually check for it in PS5 system settings.

“The upgraded PSSR represents another step in our commitment to evolving the PS5 Pro experience. Moving forward, most new PS5 Pro titles will launch with support for this enhanced PSSR, ensuring players continue to see improvements in image quality and performance,” Sony said.

The upgraded version of PSSR was introduced on February 27 alongside the launch of Resident Evil Requiem, the first game to utilise the new upscaling technology on PS5 Pro. PSSR upscales game images and has been utilised to boost the effective resolution of over 50 games on PS5 Pro to date. The new version of the PSSR is a result of Sony's Project Amethyst partnership with AMD.