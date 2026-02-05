Technology News
Generative AI Has 'Zero Part' in GTA 6, Says Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said that worlds that Rockstar Games builds are "handcrafted".

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 February 2026 15:02 IST
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19, 2026

Highlights
  • GTA 6's launch marketing campaign will begin this summer
  • Take-Two reported its third-quarter FY 2026 earnings this week
  • Rockstar Games has twice delayed GTA 6
Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games' long-awaited follow-up to GTA 5, is set for launch in November. Rockstar parent Take-Two reaffirmed its launch plans this week and said that the game's marketing campaign will begin this summer. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has now also confirmed that GTA 6 will not feature any generative AI.

In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz ahead of Take-Two's third-quarter FY 2026 earnings call, Zelnick talked about the company's policy on AI use. The Take-Two boss stressed that Take-Two and its subsidiaries made use of AI in productivity tools rather than creative output. Zelnick said that instead of looking at AI as a threat, he had been “enthusiastic” about the technology right from the start.

“This company's products have always been built with machine learning and artificial intelligence. We've actually always been a leader in the space, and right now we have hundreds of pilots and implementations across our company, including within our studios. And we're already seeing instances where generative AI tools are driving costs and time efficiencies,” the executive said.

GTA 6 'Handcrafted' by Rockstar

Zelnick, however, pointed out that generative AI would never replace human creativity and confirmed that everything in Grand Theft Auto 6 was handcrafted by Rockstar developers.

“That said, do I think tools by themselves create great entertainment properties? No, there's no evidence that that's the case and it won't be the case in the future. Specifically with regards to GTA 6, Generative AI has zero part in what Rockstar Games is building.

“Their worlds are handcrafted. That's what differentiates them. They're built from the ground up, building by building, street by street, neighborhood by neighborhood. They're not procedurally generated, they shouldn't be. That's what makes great entertainment.”

This is not the first time that Zelnick has commented on AI and its capabilities in game development. Back in October last year, the Take-Two CEO said the impact of AI on game development was “limited” as AI models lacked “creativity”.

“Let's say there were no constraints [on AI]. Could we push a button tomorrow and create an equivalent to the ‘Grand Theft Auto' marketing plan?” Zelnick said in an interview at the time. “The answer is no. A, you can't do that yet, and B, I am of the view that you wouldn't end up with anything very good. You end up with something pretty derivative.”

AI in Game Development

Despite the scepticism around generative AI in game development, several companies have admitted to using the technology to speed up development times and cut down costs. Even though the use of generative AI in creating game assets, concept art, text, or other in-game content is frowned upon, studios like Baldur's Gate 3 maker Larian and Arc Raiders developer Embark have admitted to using AI tools in their processes.

In December, Larian received backlash from gamers after confirming it used AI in its game development processes, including concept art. Later, the studio backtracked and said it won't use any GenAI art in its next game, Divinity. Larion CEO Swen Vincke, however, confirmed that the studio would continue to use AI to help “refine ideas faster” and deliver a “higher-quality game”.

Earlier this week, Take-Two reported its earnings for the third quarter of FY 2026 and reaffirmed the November 19, 2026, launch date for GTA 6. During the earnings call, Zelnick announced that the launch marketing push for GTA 6 would begin “this summer”. He also denied a rumour that said that Take-Two was planning to hold off GTA 6's physical release to avoid early leaks.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is confirmed to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19.

Further reading: GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games, Take Two, Strauss Zelnick
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
Vivo X300 Ultra Tipped to Launch in India With Four Rear Cameras, 7,000mAh Battery

