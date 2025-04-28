Technology News
Bitcoin Price Rises Past $94,000 as Whales, Institutions Continue Aggressive Acquisition

BTC is trading between the range of $91,400 (roughly Rs. 78 lakh) and $94,1450 (roughly Rs. 80.3 lakh) on Indian crypto exchanges.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 April 2025 13:07 IST
Bitcoin Price Rises Past $94,000 as Whales, Institutions Continue Aggressive Acquisition

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Rodnae Productions

The crypto market cap presently stands at $2.95 trillion

Highlights
  • Shiba Inu, Bitcoin Cash saw losses
  • Polkadot, Uniswap also fell in prices  
  • Monero, Near Protocol reflected small gains
Bitcoin is currently trading at $94,200 (roughly Rs. 80.3 lakh) on international exchanges, amid aggressive acqusition by whales and institutions. The asset's value rose by 7.80 percent over the past seven days, and saw a marginal 0.12 percent increase on global exchanges on Monday. On Indian exchanges, the Bitcoin price fell by 0.09 percent, and it is currently trading between $91,400 (roughly Rs. 78 lakh) and $94,1450 (roughly Rs. 80.3 lakh). The month of April was a challenging period for Bitcoin investors, when the asset fell to its lowest level (in 2025) to trade at $76,000 (roughly Rs. 64.8 lakh) owing to macroeconomic changes and the trade war between China and the US.

“For now, BTC faces immediate resistance at $96,000 (roughly Rs. 81.9 lakh), while support remains at $90,500 (roughly Rs. 77.2 lakh). Glassnode data reveals a sharp rise in Whale accumulations, with wallets holding over 10,000 BTC increasing from 124,000 to 137,600 over the past month. This steady accumulation strengthens Bitcoin's upward momentum,” Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO of Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

The price of Ether fell by 0.33 percent on international exchanges, according to CoinMarketCap. As of Monday, ETH is trading at $1,792 (roughly Rs. 1.52 lakh) on global platforms. The asset followed Bitcoin to register losses on Indian exchanges. At present, ETH is priced around $1,798 (roughly Rs. 1.53 lakh) on platforms like CoinSwitch and CoinDCX.

“Ethereum is attempting to break past the crucial $1,800 (roughly Rs. 1.53 lakh) resistance, signaling potential momentum ahead. Overall, market sentiment remains cautiously bullish, with select altcoins leading the way in what could be the next phase of upward movement,” said Himanshu Maradiya, Founder, CIFDAQ exchange.

The crypto price chart by Gadgets 360 showed prices of most altcoins were down on Monday.

These include Tether, Solana, Dogecoin, Cardano, and Tron.

Stellar, Shiba Inu, Bitcoin Cash, and Polkadot were also affected by small price drops.

“Despite significant upward pressure, the crypto markets have remained largely stable throughout the past weekend, demonstrating bulls being self-assured of maintaining a steep ascending trend,” said the CoinDCX research team.

The prices of Ripple and Chainlink, Avalanche and Leo were higher on Monday. Monero and Near Protocol also saw their prices rise.

The overall crypto market cap rose by 0.21 percent in the last 24 hours. The valuation of the sector presently stands at $2.95 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,51,57,146 crore), shows CoinMarketCap.

“In spite of periodic market corrections, the overall sentiment is extremely bullish, driven by growing institutional demand, positive macroeconomic factors, and improving fundamentals. Indications from the golden ratio multiplier indicate that Bitcoin could surge up to $124,000 (roughly Rs. 1.05 crore),” Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO, Pi42 told Gadgets 360.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash
