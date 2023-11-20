After announcing its Oppo Find N3 Flip in India and Oppo Find N3 globally, Oppo is now gearing up for the launch of its camera-centric Find X upgrade, which has been tagged as the Find X7 Pro. We have seen a few leaks about this upcoming flagship smartphone from Oppo that is expected to go head-to-head with the best camera smartphones in the segment, but there's finally more details regarding its launch and the type of cameras that it will offer.

Just a month after the global reveal of the Find N series, Oppo's camera-centric Find X series is expected to see an official unveiling in the next few days. Oppo previously stated that it has scheduled an event for the launch of several products on November 23 in China. Oppo will unveil its latest Oppo Find X7 series of smartphones, the new Oppo Reno 11 series, a new Oppo Pad Air 2 and some other products as well at the same event.

As per tipster Digital Chat Station's Weibo post, some more phones will also be launched around the same time. Apart from Oppo's Find X7 Pro, one can also expect Nubia and Honor to announce their flagships around the same time, which is before the Spring Festival. The source claims that the Nubia Z60 Ultra and Honor Magic 6 Pro will also be revealed around the same time.

Another post by the same tipster suggests more details about the Oppo Find X7 Pro's rear camera setup. According to the tipster, Oppo will switch to a quad-camera setup this year revealing a new Find X phone with one primary camera, two telephoto cameras, and one ultra-wide camera as a part of its rear camera system.

For reference, the outgoing model called the Oppo Find X6 Pro currently uses a triple-rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel 1.0-inch type primary camera, a 50-megapixel 65mm (2.8X optical zoom) periscope telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel 110-degree FoV ultra-wide camera.

The Oppo Find X7 Pro is expected to feature a 50-megapixel LYT-900, 1.0-inch type primary camera, a 50-megapixel IMX890 (1/1.56-inch) periscope telephoto with 2.7X optical zoom, and a second 50-megapixel IMX858 (1/2.4-inch) periscope telephoto with 6X optical zoom. The setup is also expected to include a fourth 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera as well. As with most of its premium smartphones, the Oppo Find X7 Pro will also include its XCD technology which has been developed in collaboration with camera specialist Hasselblad.

As for the rest, we already know from a previous report that the Oppo Find X7 Pro could have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the lower-priced Find X7 is expected to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC. It remains unclear as to how Oppo plans on utilising its dual periscope telephoto camera setup. Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra also includes two telephoto cameras but only one of them is a periscopic telephoto with 10X optical zoom (230mm), which uses a 10-megapixel sensor. The other 3X telephoto camera also uses a 10-megapixel sensor, but both of them combined produce some really impressive photos as seen in our previous camera shootout with an iPhone 14 Pro.

