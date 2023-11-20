Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Find X7 Pro Launch Timeline Tipped, Said to Get New Dual Periscope Telephoto Camera System

Oppo Find X7 Pro Launch Timeline Tipped, Said to Get New Dual-Periscope Telephoto Camera System

Oppo’s upcoming Find X7 Pro smartphone is said to have a revamped rear camera system.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 November 2023 14:58 IST
Oppo Find X7 Pro Launch Timeline Tipped, Said to Get New Dual-Periscope Telephoto Camera System

The Oppo Find X7 Pro will replace the Oppo Find X6 Pro (pictured), which was not launched in India

Highlights
  • The Oppo Find X7 Pro is expected to launch on November 23 in China
  • The Find X7 Pro is said to feature a quad rear camera setup
  • It isn’t clear how Oppo plans on using these two periscope cameras
Advertisement

After announcing its Oppo Find N3 Flip in India and Oppo Find N3 globally, Oppo is now gearing up for the launch of its camera-centric Find X upgrade, which has been tagged as the Find X7 Pro. We have seen a few leaks about this upcoming flagship smartphone from Oppo that is expected to go head-to-head with the best camera smartphones in the segment, but there's finally more details regarding its launch and the type of cameras that it will offer.

Just a month after the global reveal of the Find N series, Oppo's camera-centric Find X series is expected to see an official unveiling in the next few days. Oppo previously stated that it has scheduled an event for the launch of several products on November 23 in China. Oppo will unveil its latest Oppo Find X7 series of smartphones, the new Oppo Reno 11 series, a new Oppo Pad Air 2 and some other products as well at the same event.

As per tipster Digital Chat Station's Weibo post, some more phones will also be launched around the same time. Apart from Oppo's Find X7 Pro, one can also expect Nubia and Honor to announce their flagships around the same time, which is before the Spring Festival. The source claims that the Nubia Z60 Ultra and Honor Magic 6 Pro will also be revealed around the same time.

Another post by the same tipster suggests more details about the Oppo Find X7 Pro's rear camera setup. According to the tipster, Oppo will switch to a quad-camera setup this year revealing a new Find X phone with one primary camera, two telephoto cameras, and one ultra-wide camera as a part of its rear camera system.

For reference, the outgoing model called the Oppo Find X6 Pro currently uses a triple-rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel 1.0-inch type primary camera, a 50-megapixel 65mm (2.8X optical zoom) periscope telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel 110-degree FoV ultra-wide camera.

The Oppo Find X7 Pro is expected to feature a 50-megapixel LYT-900, 1.0-inch type primary camera, a 50-megapixel IMX890 (1/1.56-inch) periscope telephoto with 2.7X optical zoom, and a second 50-megapixel IMX858 (1/2.4-inch) periscope telephoto with 6X optical zoom. The setup is also expected to include a fourth 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera as well. As with most of its premium smartphones, the Oppo Find X7 Pro will also include its XCD technology which has been developed in collaboration with camera specialist Hasselblad.

As for the rest, we already know from a previous report that the Oppo Find X7 Pro could have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the lower-priced Find X7 is expected to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC. It remains unclear as to how Oppo plans on utilising its dual periscope telephoto camera setup. Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra also includes two telephoto cameras but only one of them is a periscopic telephoto with 10X optical zoom (230mm), which uses a 10-megapixel sensor. The other 3X telephoto camera also uses a 10-megapixel sensor, but both of them combined produce some really impressive photos as seen in our previous camera shootout with an iPhone 14 Pro.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Find N3

Oppo Find N3

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,805mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2,268x2,440 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb display with always-on mode
  • Excellent overall performance
  • Good battery life
  • All cameras take high-quality stills and video
  • Regular iOS updates for many years
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Relatively slow charging and transfer speed
  • Gets warm under heavy workloads
  • Limited customisation for Dynamic Island
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Find X7 Pro, Oppo Find X7 Pro Cameras, Oppo Find X7 Pro Specifications, Oppo Find X7 Pro Launch
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
What is Crypto Fear and Greed Index, And Here’s Why You Should Keep Tabs on It

Related Stories

Oppo Find X7 Pro Launch Timeline Tipped, Said to Get New Dual-Periscope Telephoto Camera System
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Will Debut on This Date
  2. Redmi Note 13R Pro With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: See Price
  3. Jawan to The Railway Men: Top Movies and TV Series to Watch This Weekend
  4. Poco X6 Neo May Launch in India as Rebranded Redmi Note 13R Pro
  5. Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Debut as First Phones With MediaTek’s Latest SoC
  6. Google Pixel 8 Pro Review: New Pixel, Old Problems
  7. Nothing Pulls Its iMessage App for Nothing Phone 2 From Google Play Store
  8. WhatsApp Rolls Out Voice Chat Feature for Less Disruptive Group Calls
  9. OnePlus 11 Android 14 Update With New Features Rolling Out in India
  10. The Best Deals Coming to PlayStation Black Friday Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Will Reportedly Launch on January 17, Sale Date Leaked
  2. Oppo Find X7 Pro Launch Timeline Tipped, Said to Get New Dual-Periscope Telephoto Camera System
  3. Apple Vision Pro US Launch Date Delayed, Coming to Other Countries Later in 2024: Report
  4. Poco X6 Neo Said to Launch in India as Rebranded Redmi Note 13R Pro; Specifications Tipped
  5. Redmi Note 13R Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Sam Altman Was in Talks to Raise Billions for AI Chip Venture Before OpenAI Ouster
  7. Sam Altman Will Not Return as OpenAI CEO, Ex-Twitch Boss Emmett Shear to Take Up Role: Report
  8. WhatsApp AI Chats Shortcut Rolling Out to Some Beta Testers Alongside Status Filters
  9. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC to Launch on December 4, Display Gets DisplayMate's A+ Rating
  10. Crypto Price Today:Bitcoin, Ether See Gains, Most Altcoins Follow to Trade in Profits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »