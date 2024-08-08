Technology News
Redmi Note 14 3C Reportedly Listed on 3C Website; Charging Details Leaked

Redmi Note 14 series phones may get 1.5K AMOLED screens.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 August 2024 12:29 IST
Redmi Note 14 3C Reportedly Listed on 3C Website; Charging Details Leaked

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 14 is expected to succeed the Redmi Note 13 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 14 series may include a base, a Pro and a Pro+ model
  • The purported handset were previously spotted on the IMEI site
  • The Redmi Note 14 may launch in August or in September
Redmi Note 14 series have recently been doing rounds of the rumour mill. The Redmi Note 14, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro+ models were recently spotted on the IMEI database. Although not a lot is known about these phones, the base Redmi Note 14 has reportedly received a 3C certification suggesting its charging details. Notably, the Redmi Note 14 lineup is expected to succeed the Redmi Note 13 series, which was launched in India in January this year.

Redmi Note 14 3C Listing

According to a Gizmochina report, an upcoming Redmi smartphone with model number 24094RAD4C was spotted on the 3C certification website. This is speculated to be the Redmi Note 14 and the listing suggests that the phone will come with a MDY-17-EE charger. The report adds that this charger is expected to support up to 45W wired fast charging.

No other specification of the handset were included in this listing but the report suggested that the timing of the 3C certification suggests that the Redmi Note 14 may launch by the end of August or early September. It is likely to launch in China first and later be introduced in global and Indian markets, as suggested by an earlier IMEI listing.

Redmi Note 14 Series Features (Expected)

The Redmi Note 14 series are tipped to get 1.5K AMOLED screens. The Redmi Note 14 Pro and Note 14 Pro+ are said to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 and MediaTek Dimensity 7350 SoCs, respectively. The Pro variant is expected to come with a curved display and a 50-megapixel "large" primary sensor.

Notably, the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ come with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra chipsets, respectively. They sport 6.67-inch AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro version has a 5,100mAh battery with 67W wired charging support and the Pro+ option is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. 

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Design stands out
  • IP68 Certification
  • Decent performance
  • Excellent Display
  • Solid primary camera
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Unreliable ultra-wide and macro cameras
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
