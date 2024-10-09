OTT Releases This Week: Zindaginama, Citadel: Diana, Raat Jawaan Hai, and More

This week, SonyLiv is treating us with two heartwarming dramas. In Zindaginama, we follow six stories about mental health. In Raat Jawaan Hai, we meet three friends who embark on an adventurous journey of raising kids. Another heartwarming release on homefront comes from Hotstar's Vaazhai, where we see a young boy trying to break free from his life on a banana plantation.

On the international front, the spotlight is on Citadel: Diana – the Italian leg of the global spy thriller series. The Indian version with Varun Dhawan and Samantha Prabhu drops next month. Next is a video-game adaptation on Netflix -- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft – where we battle in space. Another high-octane drama that'll keep you on the edge of your seats is the fourth season of Outer Banks, where a group of adventurers are pulled back into saving the world.

For cinephiles who prefer works only from critics-approved artists, Apple TV is releasing a high-octane thriller with Academy award-winning artists and directors. Here, we see Cate Blanchett as a famous journalist who comes across a novel in which she is the protagonist, and all her dark secrets lie bare one after the other.

Top OTT Releases This Week (October 7 – October 13)

This week's selection of our favourite picks offers a mix of relatable, heartwarming stories, adventures in fantasy worlds, globe-trotting spies, and panic-inducing suspense with ticking clocks. Here is more about these cine-picks to help you choose your first binge-watch of the week. While these are the most buzzworthy releases, remember that many more hidden gems are ready to entertain. Explore all the releases of the week that we have compiled at the end of the article, and pick the one that suits your niche interest!

Zindaginama

Release Date: October 10

Genre: Drama, Heart-felt

Where to Watch: SonyLiv

Cast: Shreyas Talpade, Anjali Patil, Manasi Kulkarni, Sonal Jha, Bolaram Das, Sumeet Vyas, Mohammad Samad, Ivanka Das, Deepak Qazir, Shakti Singh, Shweta Basu Prasad, Priya Bapat, Swaroopa Ghosh, Alka Amin, Dayashankar Pandey, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sayandeep Sengupta, Veenah Nair, Sharvari Deshpande, Prajakta Koli, Yashaswini Dayama, Lilette Dubey, Tanmay Dhanania, Shruti Seth, Urmila Kothare, Naresh Gosain, Manasi Rach

The show brings stories of six people suffering from mental health issues such as schizophrenia, eating disorders, and Haphophobia, the pathological fear of being touched. The stories have been helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar (Munjya), Sukriti Tyag (Rudrakaal), Mitakshara Kumar, Danny Mamik, Rakhee Sandilya (Ribbon), and Sahaan.The show releases on World Mental Health Day and strives to create awareness about such issues and battle the associated stigma.

Raat Jawaan Hai

Release Date: October 11

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Where to Watch: SonyLiv

Cast: Anjali Dinesh Anand, Priya Bapat, Barun Sobti, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Priyansh Jora, Hasleen Kaur

Parenthood is indeed a roller coaster ride, so when three best friends enter the club -- Radhika (Anjali Anand), Avinash (Barun Sobti), and Suman (Priya Bapat) -- the tale is no different. As sanity takes a backseat and unlimited diapers and midnight cries take over, chaos ensues. Watch the three friends support each other while barely making it through their own journey in this light-hearted drama.

Disclaimer

Release Date: October 11

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Where to Watch: Apple TV

Cast: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Louis Partridge, Lesley Manville, HoYeon Jung, Liv Hill, Gemma Jones, Anya Marco Harris, Leila George, Adam El Hagar

Imagine receiving a mysterious novel from an unknown author. As you flip through the pages, it doesn't take long to realise that the book is based on your life and has all your deepest, darkest secrets. Horrified much? This chilling incident forms the essence of Disclaimer's seven-episode long mini-series. Academy-award winner Cate Blanchett plays the leading journalist with a reputation for exposing everyone's secrets, who receives this anonymous novel based on her life. The series is based on Renee Knight's best-selling novel of the same name.

Vaazhai

Release Date: October 11

Genre: Drama, Biography, Self-discovery

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Cast: Nikhila Vimal, Dhivya Dhuraisamy, Priyanka Nair, Kalaiyarasan, J. Sathish Kumar, Ponvel, Rakul

Vaazhai is the heart-warming tale of a young boy, Sivanaindhan, who lives in a small village in the South-Indian state of Tamil Nadu, where the banana plantation is the primary occupation. The young boy dreads the activity, feels suffocated by its necessity, and desperately seeks a way out. Unlike kids from the other half of the world, who wait for weekends and days off from school, Sivanaindhan finds his escape in school and gets panic attacks on weekends. The critically acclaimed film is based on director Mari Selvaraj's life.

Citadel: Diana

Release Date: October 10

Genre: Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Cast: Matilda De Angelis, Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Thekla Reuten, Giordana Faggiano, Daniele Paoloni, Julia Piaton, Filippo Nigro, Marouane Zotti, Maxim Mehmet

It has been eight years since a powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore, destroyed the global spy agency Citadel. Ever since Diana Cavalieri (Matilda De Angelis), an undercover Citadel agent, has been living as a mole amongst the Manticore empire, desperately looking for a way out. Her only hope now lies in the organisation's heir. Can she risk trusting him? The series is a spin-off to Priyanka Chopra Jonas' American spy thriller, Citadel.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Release Date: October 10

Genre: Action, Adventure, Animation

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Hayley Atwell, Richard Armitage, Zoe Boyle, Allen Maldonado, Earl Baylon

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is based on the video game series of the same name, which follows the adventures of a brave and determined archaeologist called Lara Croft. The Netflix series is set after the events of the Survivor trilogy (Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider). Lara Croft is now a lone adventurer. However, when someone with an uncanny personal connection steals an artifact, Lara is forced to confront her true self and decide what kind of hero she wants to become. Hayley Atwell, Lara's voice in the games, has reprised her role and dubbed for the show.

Outer Banks Season 4 Part 1

Release Date: October 10

Genre: Action, Adventure, Mystery

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow, Drew Starkey, Austin North, Caroline Arapoglou, Marland Burke, Julia Antonelli, E. Roger Mitchell, Samantha Soule

Pogues, the adventurous teenage treasure hunters, struggle to keep their business afloat after finding El Dorado. Needless to say, they miss the adventure too! So, naturally, when the mysterious Wes Genrette comes along with a tempting offer, they are forced to reconsider abandoning their new normal life. Meanwhile, New faces like pirate leader Dalia and businesswoman Hollis shake things up in the NC coastal town. Five episodes are currently being released on Netflix, while the other five will premiere on November 7.

