Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Brings Discounts on Amazon Echo, Fire TV Stick and Smart TVs With Fire TV

Buyers can avail of 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 14,000 on SBI card transactions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 January 2025 17:33 IST
Amazon Echo Spot has features such as colourful displays, customised clock faces, and new alarm sounds

Highlights
  • The sale brings discounts on smart devices like Echo and Fire TV
  • Amazon Echo Spot is discounted from Rs. 8,999 to Rs. 6,449
  • Buyers can get 10 percent discount up to Rs. 14,000 with SBI cards
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is the e-commerce giant's first sale event of the year which is now live in India. It brings direct discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals on a wide range of products, from smartphones, tablets, and laptops to home appliances and other consumer electronics. Apart from offerings from some of the country's leading brands, Amazon's own smart home products such as smart speakers, televisions, and video streaming devices from the Echo and Fire TV lineups are available at considerably lower prices during the sale. Here, we have compiled a list of the best deals on Amazon Echo devices and Fire TVs.

The new Amazon Echo Spot was launched at a price of Rs. 8,999. However, it can be purchased for Rs. 6,449 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. Similar discounts are also available on the Echo Dot (2nd Gen), Echo Pop, Echo (4th Gen), Fire TV Stick Lite, and other devices.

Customers can avail of additional benefits like bank benefits and no-cost EMI options, in addition to price cuts, to lower the effective sale price of the product. Amazon offers 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 14,000 on SBI card transactions. Moreover, purchases made during the sale will also unlock bumper rewards worth Rs. 5,000. Users of the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can also earn 5 percent cashback on purchases. And if they do not wish to pay the full price of the device in one go, there are no-cost EMI options too.

Offers on Amazon Echo Show and Fire TVs During Amazon Sale

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Amazon Echo Spot Rs. 8,999 Rs. 6,449 Buy Now
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) Rs. 13,999 Rs. 9,999 Buy Now
Amazon Echo Pop Rs. 4,999 Rs. 3,949 Buy Now
Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Rs. 9,999 Rs. 6,999 Buy Now
Amazon Echo Show 10 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 21,999 Buy Now
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,599 Buy Now
Amazon Fire TV Stick Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,799 Buy Now
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Rs. 6,999 Rs. 4,499 Buy Now
Redmi 32 Inches F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV Rs. 24,999 Rs. 11,431 Buy Now
Onida 32 Inches HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV Rs. 24,990 Rs. 13,491 Buy Now
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

  • KEY SPECS
Model Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)
Color Black, White
Display included Yes
Amazon Echo Spot Smart Speaker

Amazon Echo Spot Smart Speaker

  • KEY SPECS
Model Echo Spot
Color White
Power Requirement 16.5V
Touchpad Yes
Network connectivity Bluetooth Connectivity And Wi-Fi Connectivity
Display included Yes
Amazon Echo Pop

Amazon Echo Pop

  • KEY SPECS
Model Echo Pop
Color Black, Green, Purple, White
Network connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Display included No
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • Design
  • Smart Features
  • Audio Quality
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Big 10.1-inch touchscreen, Netflix and Prime Video integration 
  • Unique motion capabilities let the screen follow your gaze 
  • Alexa gets periodic improvements 
  • Superb communications and monitoring features 
  • Very good camera and microphones 
  • Bad
  • Expensive 
  • Sound quality is average for the price 
  • Motion features don’t work in poorly lit rooms
Read detailed Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) review
Model Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)
Network connectivity Wi-Fi
Display included Yes
Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon, Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Spot, Amazon Echo Show, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick
