Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is the e-commerce giant's first sale event of the year which is now live in India. It brings direct discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals on a wide range of products, from smartphones, tablets, and laptops to home appliances and other consumer electronics. Apart from offerings from some of the country's leading brands, Amazon's own smart home products such as smart speakers, televisions, and video streaming devices from the Echo and Fire TV lineups are available at considerably lower prices during the sale. Here, we have compiled a list of the best deals on Amazon Echo devices and Fire TVs.

The new Amazon Echo Spot was launched at a price of Rs. 8,999. However, it can be purchased for Rs. 6,449 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. Similar discounts are also available on the Echo Dot (2nd Gen), Echo Pop, Echo (4th Gen), Fire TV Stick Lite, and other devices.

Customers can avail of additional benefits like bank benefits and no-cost EMI options, in addition to price cuts, to lower the effective sale price of the product. Amazon offers 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 14,000 on SBI card transactions. Moreover, purchases made during the sale will also unlock bumper rewards worth Rs. 5,000. Users of the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can also earn 5 percent cashback on purchases. And if they do not wish to pay the full price of the device in one go, there are no-cost EMI options too.

Offers on Amazon Echo Show and Fire TVs During Amazon Sale

