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Samsung Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+ Reportedly in Testing With 50-Megapixel Sony Main Cameras

The exact sensor and its specifications for the Samsung Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ remain under wraps.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 24 July 2026 13:45 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+ Reportedly in Testing With 50-Megapixel Sony Main Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy S26 and S26+ have identical camera hardware

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Highlights
  • S27 and S27+ may feature a 50MP primary Sony camera
  • Pro and Ultra models may come with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens
  • The Galaxy S27 series is expected to be launched in early 2027
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With the launch of Samsung's new-generation Galaxy Z foldables in the rear window, the conversation is now shifting towards the next-generation flagship Galaxy S-series. The upcoming lineup, ubiquitously known as the Samsung Galaxy S27 series, could bring a notable change in terms of camera hardware. A recent report suggests that the South Korean tech conglomerate is testing a new Sony sensor for the primary camera on the purported Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+.

Samsung Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Pro+ Camera Details

Dutch publication Galaxy Club reports that Samsung is currently testing versions of the Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ with a 50-megapixel Sony sensor for the primary rear camera. If true, it would be the first time in more than a decade that Samsung has opted for a non-ISOCELL sensor for the main camera on a Galaxy S-series handset.

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For context, the Samsung Galaxy S5, launched in 2015, was the first smartphone from the company to feature a 16-megapixel ISOCELL camera. All the previous models, including the Galaxy S4 and Galaxy S3, used non-ISOCELL camera sensors.

The development of the Samsung Galaxy S27 series is still believed to be at a nascent stage, which means the tech giant could yet introduce changes to the camera hardware before mass production begins. The exact sensor and its specifications for the Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ also remain under wraps.

Per previous reports, both purported handsets are also being tested with 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooters. On the other hand, leaks have indicated the inclusion of 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle units on the more premium Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra models. Lastly, the Galaxy S27 lineup has also been tipped to feature an under-display selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S27 series is rumoured to feature four flagship models, marking a departure from the three-model strategy followed since the Galaxy S20 series in 2020. The lineup is expected to include the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27 Ultra. Samsung is expected to unveil the next-generation Galaxy S-series in early 2027, although a launch timeline has yet to be officially communicated.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27, Samsung Galaxy S27 Camera, Samsung Galaxy S27 Plus, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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