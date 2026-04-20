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  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Crowned Best Game at BAFTA Games Awards 2026: Full List of Winners

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Crowned Best Game at BAFTA Games Awards 2026: Full List of Winners

Expedition 33 also won ‘Debut Game’ and ‘Performer in a Leading Role’ for Jennifer English.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 April 2026 11:31 IST
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Crowned Best Game at BAFTA Games Awards 2026: Full List of Winners

Photo Credit: Kepler Interactive/ Sandfall Interactive

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 had 12 nomnations at the BAFTAs

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Highlights
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 win in three categories
  • Sony's Ghost of Yotei bagged two wins
  • Dispatch ended up with three wins at the BAFTA Games Awards 2026
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Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's victory lap concluded Friday with three wins at the BAFTA Games Awards 2026, including the coveted ‘Best Game' prize. Expedition 33's coronation at the BAFTAs marked the end of an incredible awards season run that saw it win virtually every major Game of the Year trophy. In addition to ‘Best Game,' The turn-based RPG from French independent developer Sandfall Interactive also won ‘Debut Game' and ‘Performer in a Leading Role' for Jennifer English out of a total 12 nominations.

Dispatch, the narrative-driven superhero adventure game from AdHoc Studio, was a major winner at the BAFTA Games Awards, too, with wins in ‘Animation,' ‘Audio Achievement,' and ‘Performer in a Supporting Role' categories.

Sony's Ghost of Yotei bagged two wins in ‘Music' and ‘Technical Achievement' categories, while Kingdome Come: Deliverance 2, the acclaimed RPG from Warhorse Studios, won the prize for ‘Narrative.'

Other winners at the ceremony included multiplayer hit Arc Raiders, indie darling Blue Prince, and Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. Here's the full list of winners at the BAFTA Games Awards 2026:

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 Winners

Animation

Winner – Dispatch (Development Team – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio)

Battlefield 6 (Development Team – Battlefield Studios/Electronic Arts)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach: (Hideo Kojima, Masaaki Kawata, Laurie Jezequel – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yotei (Development Team – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades II (Craig Harris, Nikita Taranduke, Jen Zee – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Development Team – Team Cherry/Team Cherry)

Artistic Achievement

Winner – Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Hideo Kojima, Yoji Shinkawa, Megan Tuckwell – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Development Team – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Dispatch (Derek Stratton – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio)

Ghost of Yotei (Development Team – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Development Team – Team Cherry/Team Cherry)

South of Midnight (Development Team – Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Audio Achievement

Winner – Dispatch (Development Team – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio)

Arc Raiders (Bence Pajor, Olof Strömqvist, Simon Svanbäck – Embark Studios/Embark Studios)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Development Team – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Hideo Kojima, Hiroyuki Nakayama – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ghost of Yotei (Development Team – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Development Team – MachineGames/Bethesda)

Best Game

Winner – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Development Team – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Arc Raiders (Aleksander Grøndal, Stefan Strandberg, Virgil Watkins – Embark Studios/Embark Studios)

Blue Prince (Development Team – Dogubomb/Raw Fury)

Dispatch (Nick Herman, Dennis Lenart, Pierre Shorette – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio)

Ghost of Yotei (Development Team – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Development Team – MachineGames/Bethesda)

British Game

Winner – Atomfall (Development Team – Rebellion/Rebellion)

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Gareth Damian Martin, Guillaume Singelin, Amos Roddy – Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller)

Mafia: The Old Country (Development Team – Hangar 13/2K)

Monument Valley 3 (Development Team – ustwo games/ustwo games)

PowerWash Simulator 2 (Development Team – FuturLab/FuturLab)

Two Point Museum (Development Team – Two Point Studios/SEGA)

Debut Game

Winner – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Development Team – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Blue Prince (Development Team – Dogubomb/Raw Fury)

Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson – Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken “coda” Snyder/ Hexecutable LLC)

Despelote (Development Team – Julián Cordero, Sebastian Valbuena/Panic)

Dispatch (Nick Herman, Dennis Lenart, Pierre Shorette – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio)

The Midnight Walk (Development Team – MoonHood/Fast Travel Games)

Evolving Game

Winner – No Man's Sky (Development Team – Hello Games/Hello Games)

Fallout 76 (Development Team – Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)

Helldivers 2 (Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hitman World of Assassination (Development Team – IO Interactive/IO Interactive)

Vampire Survivors (Development Team – poncle/poncle)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Dmitry Grigorenko, Oliver Hollis-Leick, Anatolii Koruka – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment Publishing)

Family

Winner – Lego Party! (Development Team – SMG Studio/Fictions)

Donkey Kong Bananza (Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Is This Seat Taken? (Ausiàs Dalmau, Sergi Pérez – Poti Poti/Wholesome Games Presents)

Mario Kart World (Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo)

PowerWash Simulator 2 (Development Team – FuturLab/FuturLab)

Two Point Museum (Development Team – Two Point Studios/SEGA)

Game Beyond Entertainment

Winner – Despelote (Julian Cordero, Sebastian Valbuena, Gabe Cuzzillo – Julián Cordero, Sebastian Valbuena/Panic)

The Alters (Development Team – 11 bit studios/11 bit studios)

And Roger (Yona, Yasuhiro Nakashima – TearyHand Studio/Kodansha)

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Gareth Damian Martin, Guillaume Singelin, Amos Roddy – Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller)

Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson – Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken “coda” Snyder/ Hexecutable LLC)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (Development Team – GSC Game World/GSC Game World)

Game Design

Winner – Blue Prince (Tonda Ros – Dogubomb/Raw Fury)

Ball x Pit (Kenny Sun – Kenny Sun & Friends/Devolver Digital)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Development Team – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Ghost of Yotei (Development Team – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades II (Amir Rao, Gavin Simon, Greg Kasavin – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games)

Split Fiction (Development Team – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)

Multiplayer

Winner – Arc Raiders (Aleksander Grøndal, Virgil Watkins – Embark Studios/Embark Studios)

Dune: Awakening (Marcos Pereira, Paul Vallet, Hugo Gonçalves – Funcom/Funcom)

Elden Ring Nightreign (Development Team – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Lego Party! (Development Team – SMG Studio/Fictions)

Peak (Development Team – Aggro Crab & Landfall/Aggro Crab & Landfall)

Split Fiction (Development Team – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)

Music

Winner – Ghost of Yotei (Toma Otowa, Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Lorien Testard, Alice Duport-Percier – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Hideo Kojima, Woodkid, Ludvig Forssell – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Dispatch (Andrew Arcadi, Skyler Barto – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Christopher Larkin – Team Cherry/Team Cherry)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Gordy Haab, Pete Ward, Christoffer Larsson – MachineGames/Bethesda)

Narrative

Winner – Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (Development Team – Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)

The Alters (Tomasz Kisilewicz, Katarzyna Tybinka – 11 bit studios/11 bit studios)

Blue Prince (Tonda Ros – Dogubomb/Raw Fury)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Guillaume Broche, Jennifer Svedberg-Yen – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Hideo Kojima, Kenji Yano, Ray Khalastchi – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Development Team – MachineGames/Bethesda)

New Intellectual Property

Winner – South of Midnight (Development Team – Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)

The Alters (Development Team – 11 bit studios/11 bit studios)

Arc Raiders (Aleksander Grøndal, Stefan Strandberg, Robert Sammelin – Embark Studios/Embark Studios)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Development Team – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Dispatch (Pierre Shorette, Dennis Lenart, Nick Herman – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio)

Split Fiction (Development Team – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)

Performer in a Leading Role

Winner – Jennifer English as Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

Aaron Paul as Robert Robertson in Dispatch – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio

Ben Starr as Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

Erika Ishii as Atsu in Ghost Of Yotei – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Tom McKay as Henry Of Skalitz in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver

Troy Baker as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – MachineGames/Bethesda

Performer in a Supporting Role

Winner – Jeffrey Wright as Chase in Dispatch – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio

Alix Wilton Regan as Lea Florence Monad in Lies Of P: Overture – Neowiz/Neowiz

Charlie Cox as Gustave in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

Jane Perry as Lia Cain in Dead Take – Surgent Studios/Pocketpair Publishing

Kristy Rider as Lune in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

Troy Baker as Higgs in Death Stranding 2: On The Beach – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Technical Achievement

Winner – Ghost of Yotei (Development Team – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Arc Raiders (Robert Träffe, Martin Singh-Blom – Embark Studios/Embark Studios)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Hideo Kojima, Akio Sakamoto, Neil Johnson – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Doom: The Dark Ages (Development Team – id Software/Bethesda)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Development Team – MachineGames/Bethesda)

Split Fiction (Development Team – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)

Dispatch

Dispatch

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Excellent, episodic story
  • Striking animation and visuals
  • Likeable cast of characters
  • Great voice work
  • Slick action sequences
  • Tense, fun management gameplay
  • Bad
  • Lacks gameplay depth and variety
  • Supporting cast doesn't get spotlight
  • Limited player choices
Read detailed AdHoc Studio Dispatch review
Genre Adventure
Platform PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Ghost of Yotei

Ghost of Yotei

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Stunning cinematic visualso
  • Slick and visceral combat
  • Compelling protagonist
  • Innovative exploration
  • Variety of modes
  • Flawless, bug-free performance
  • Bad
  • Risk-averse storytelling
  • Cumbersome combat UI
  • Mechanically similar to Ghost of Tsushima
Read detailed Sony Ghost of Yotei review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Thought-provoking, emotional story
  • Stunning visuals and setting
  • Social gameplay systems
  • Evocative music
  • Strong cast of new characters
  • Bad
  • Excess of tools and technology
  • No added depth to action
  • Server connection issues
Read detailed Sony Death Stranding 2: On The Beach review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
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Further reading: BAFTA Games Awards 2026, Clair Obscur Expedition 33, Disp, Ghost of Yotei
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Crowned Best Game at BAFTA Games Awards 2026: Full List of Winners
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