Microsoft has taken several steps to regain favour with its Xbox community since the appointment of Microsoft Gaming CEO Asha Sharma. The company slashed prices for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC tiers. It has also recently reinstated the Xbox branding, which replaces the broader Microsoft Gaming identity, as part of its renewed strategy. Now, a fresh leak suggests that Xbox Game Pass could soon get another major change in the form of a new ‘Starter Edition' subscription tier.

Xbox Game Pass Starter Edition Benefits (Anticipated)

According to leaks shared by X user Redphx, Microsoft is working on a new entry-level plan for Xbox users, dubbed the Game Pass Starter Edition tier. The claims suggest it could be bundled with Discord Nitro, a partnership that was also earlier teased by a Microsoft official. The new plan was previously referenced internally under the codenames “Triton” and “Duet”.

The official name for Triton/Duet is Game Pass (Starter Edition) https://t.co/67zicOas4G pic.twitter.com/wh2yWN0fab — red // Better xCloud (@redphx) April 23, 2026

The Starter Edition is tipped to include 10 hours of Xbox Cloud Gaming per month, potentially hinting towards a time limit for the titles players can play. It is also said to include access to more than 50 games and integration with Xbox Rewards.

Earlier, there was evidence of first-party Xbox games in Triton, including titles from the Doom, Forza, and Halo franchises. The latest leak suggests the subscription could also offer third-party games like Stardew Valley.

Based on early information, the new tier appears to be geared towards entry-level users who may not need full access to the Game Pass library or day-one releases — both of which are offered with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The leak comes just days after Microsoft announced a price reduction for its subscription plans. In India, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan now costs Rs. 1,089 per month, down from its previous price of Rs. 1,389. The PC Game Pass, meanwhile, is priced at Rs. 879 per month. It was previously listed for Rs. 939 on the Microsoft Store.

However, the pricing change was accompanied by a key shift in content strategy. Microsoft confirmed that future Call of Duty titles will no longer be available on Game Pass at launch, and will instead arrive on the service about a year later.

At present, Xbox Game Pass offers four tiers, including Essential and Ultimate. Discord Nitro, which is said to be bundled with the new Starter Edition, is priced at $9.99 (roughly Rs. 940) per month, though it remains unclear how the pricing of the new tier will be structured.

The purported Starter Edition aligns with comments from Microsoft Gaming CEO Asha Sharma, who recently acknowledged that Game Pass had become “too expensive” for many users. Since then, the company has been repositioning its gaming strategy. This is now happening under a renewed “Xbox” initiative, which replaces the previous Microsoft Gaming strategy.