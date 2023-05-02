Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Leaks Nearly Two Weeks Before Release

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Leaks Nearly Two Weeks Before Release

Physical copies from retailers leaked online, allowing fans to stream the game on Twitch and Discord.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 May 2023 14:01 IST
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Leaks Nearly Two Weeks Before Release

Photo Credit: Nintendo

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features a bunch of new abilities

Highlights
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom drops May 12 on Nintendo Switch
  • Some players were able to run the game on PC via an emulator
  • Nintendo has been taking down any leaks for copyright infringement

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has leaked nearly two weeks ahead of its release on May 12. Late Monday, images and videos showing the opening section of the Breath of the Wild sequel flooded social media and Discord channels. Physical copies of Nintendo's long-awaited Zelda title made rounds to retailers this past weekend, and it seems as though someone dumped the game files online, allowing players to pirate the game and play it on PC via an emulator. The framerate was certainly scuffed but revealed key story details and the HUD. Those looking to avoid spoilers until Tears of the Kingdom's launch better tread carefully on social media.

Following the leak, the highly-anticipated sequel was live-streamed on Twitch under the Zelda: Breath of the Wild category — a smart manoeuvre since both games have similar cell-shaded art styles and UI. Unsurprisingly, those streams were taken down, with the channel being suspended “at the request of the copyright holder.” Nintendo's legal team does not play around and could pose major consequences for those involved in pirating or helping share links around the internet. Members of one of the involved private Discord servers jokingly started spamming the renowned copypasta, directed at any FBI agents, claiming that they weren't involved in the crime. One of the servers hosting links for the leaked game got taken down.

The streams showed the opening segment of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which begins kind of similar to one of the early trailers — with Link and Zelda exploring a deep underground cave. I don't think this counts as a spoiler. Anyway, looking over to the top-left corner of the screen revealed two full rows of hearts (HP) for Link, indicating that some troubling event would cut down his health bar to base level — marking the actual start of the game. At the time of writing, the game is reportedly out in the wild and can be played on an emulator.

Nintendo previously requested personal information of some Discord users, who were involved in leaking the Tears of the Kingdom art book on one of its servers. In April, the company also hit a YouTuber ‘PointCrow' with copyright infringement for releasing a multiplayer mod for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, enabling online co-op. While most game developers and publishers share and encourage modding to help boost sales, Nintendo remains extremely conservative on that front.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom lets you explore the sweeping vistas of Hyrule, in addition to the floating Sky Islands. While the story is mostly shrouded in mystery, Nintendo previously confirmed all the new abilities to play around with — ranging from time rewind to the ‘Fuse' ability, which lets you combine and construct weapons using random scraps found in its sprawling open world. There's even an ‘Ultrahand' ability, allowing Link to telekinetically build rafts, carts, gliders, and more, by attaching fans to propel them in a direction.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom releases May 12, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: zelda, zelda tears of the kingdom, the legend of zelda tears of the kingdom, zelda tears of the kingdom leaked, zelda tears of the kingdom gameplay, zelda tears of the kingdom pc emulator, zelda tears of the kingdom release date, nintendo, nintendo switch
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Shemaroo, Near Foundation to Launch Web3 Innovation Cell, Explore Blockchain Uses for India’s Media Industry
Elon Musk-Owned Twitter Still Lacks Clear Alternative Months After Takeover Deal: Here Are the Top Contenders

Related Stories

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Leaks Nearly Two Weeks Before Release
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pixel 7a Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  2. Amazon Great Summer Sale May 2023: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Prices Slashed Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale
  4. How to Buy an iPhone 14 for Rs. 39,323 During the Amazon Great Summer Sale
  5. Google Pixel 7a Unboxing Images Tip These Colour Options
  6. Motorola Edge 40 Promotional Video and Official Images Leak: Details Here
  7. Poco F5 Pro 5G Display Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch: Details
  8. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  9. Pedro Pascal Cast in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2: Report
  10. OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Around 39 Percent of Indian Families Have Experienced Online Financial Fraud: Survey
  2. Google Pixel Fold Leaked Images Show Silver Coloured Variant: All Details
  3. iPhone 14 Price in India to Drop as Low as Rs. 39,323 During Amazon Great Summer Sale
  4. Air Starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to Stream May 12 on Amazon Prime Video
  5. 'Godfather of AI' Geoffrey Hinton Quits Google to Speak Out Against Dangers of Artificial Intelligence: Report
  6. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Leaks Nearly Two Weeks Before Release
  7. Shemaroo, Near Foundation to Launch Web3 Innovation Cell, Explore Blockchain Uses for India’s Media Industry
  8. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Prices in India Slashed Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Details
  9. Huawei P60 Series Set to Launch Globally on May 9: All Details
  10. IBM to Pause Hiring in Plan to Replace 7,800 Jobs by AI in Coming Years: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.