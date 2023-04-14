Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Final Trailer Features King Ganondorf’s Return, a Sprawling Hyrule, and More

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Final Trailer Features King Ganondorf’s Return, a Sprawling Hyrule, and More

Princess Zelda is seen sporting a new look, characterised by short hair and some ancient-looking attire.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 April 2023 15:33 IST
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Final Trailer Features King Ganondorf’s Return, a Sprawling Hyrule, and More

Photo Credit: Nintendo

You can craft vehicles and other contraptions using the new Ultrahand ability

Highlights
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom drops May 12 on Nintendo Switch
  • King Ganondorf looks buff now, after having succumbed to a dark power
  • Breakable weapons return in the Breath of the Wild sequel

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom just got a new three-minute trailer, ahead of its release on May 12, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. Much of it is shrouded in mysterious story bits, as we follow protagonist Link across the calming sweeping vistas of Hyrule and its densely populated towns and encampments. There are a bunch of new enemies, returning characters, and a new design for Princess Zelda. This new trailer arrives after producer Eiji Aonuma confirmed last month that the sequel had finally gone gold after suffering multiple delays.

The trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom opens with an overview of the floating Sky Islands, where we see a Construct hacking away at trees, while another fights a random mob. Akin to Elden Ring, it seems like enemies in this game can turn on each other, depending on what faction they belong to, letting you join in midway or wait to claim the spoils of battle. The trailer soon darks a dark turn highlighting the growing threat of the Malice, as we're treated to a close-up visual of Link's arm, which seems to have been corrupted. Could this be linked to his new powers in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? A 10-minute-long gameplay reveal from last month showcased all of Link's new skills — ranging from the ability to rewind time on an inanimate object, being able to fuse random objects to create stronger weapons, and more.

We then get a quick shot of what's presumably one of the main antagonists, followed by a brief interaction between Princess Zelda and the voice of a mysterious unseen character, who appears to be of Zonai origin. “Zelda, we rely on your knight and that legendary sword he carries. Our last line of defence will be Link,” he says, approaching closer and placing his arm on Zelda's shoulders. It's too early to speculate who this would be, but the key takeaway is Zelda sporting a new look. Her hair is shorter, and she's dressed in archaic clothing, which presumably implies this segment is set in the past.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer offers a cinematic look at the combat — breakable weapons, as previously seen in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, return once more, urging you to constantly mess around with the new Fuse ability. Thanks to Link's new Ultrahand ability, one can also craft contraptions and vehicles to traverse the world, ranging from rafts, gliders, carts, or even a tiny rocket you can hold onto to reach the Sky Islands. It also seems like you can group up with other characters and head into battle, and there are even implications of tag team battles. Could just be cutscenes — at this point, it's too soon to tell. The boar-like villain King Ganondorf is also back, imbuing his various footsoldiers with the dark power teased in previous trailers. He's also buff now, compared to earlier appearances where he appeared severely dehydrated.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom releases May 12, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: zelda, the legend of zelda tears of the kingdom, zelda tears of the kingdom, zelda tears of the kingdom trailer, zelda tears of the kingdom final trailer, zelda tears of the kingdom trailer 3, zelda tears of the kingdom trailer breakdown, zelda tears of the kingdom gameplay, zelda tears of the kingdom release date, king ganondorf, nintendo switch, nintendo
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Amazon Releases New Cloud Tools to Help Build Chatbots as AI Competition With Microsoft, Google Heats Up

Related Stories

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Final Trailer Features King Ganondorf’s Return, a Sprawling Hyrule, and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Studios Announces 62 Indian Movies and TV Series: The Full List
  2. iOS 17 Tipped to Get These New Features: Check Here
  3. OnePlus Nord 3 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications, Price Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped: See Here
  5. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Display Size Tipped: Details
  6. Vivo X Fold 2 Could Use This Latest Flagship Chipset: Check Here
  7. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  8. Twitter Will Now Let Users Charge for Their Content; No Cut for 12 Months
  9. WhatsApp Rolls Out These New Security Features: Details
  10. Xbox Game Pass Is Finally Available at Retail in India: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X Fold 2 Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  2. Web3 Gaming in Asia ‘Crucial’ For Sector Development, Says New DappRadar Report
  3. iOS 17 Tipped to Feature Interactive Widgets, Other Improved Features: All Details
  4. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Final Trailer Features King Ganondorf’s Return, a Sprawling Hyrule, and More
  5. Amazon Releases New Cloud Tools to Help Build Chatbots as AI Competition With Microsoft, Google Heats Up
  6. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Could Pack a 6,000mAh Battery
  7. Ethereum Foundation Researcher Alerts of Network Instability, Privacy Issues Post Shanghai Upgrade: Details
  8. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Confirmed to Feature Sony IMX989, IMX858 Sensors
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 to Offer Easier Battery Replacements: Report
  10. Final Fantasy XVI Extended Gameplay Revealed at PlayStation’s State of Play Event
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.