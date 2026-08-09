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Amazon Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Microwave Oven and OTGs from Top Brands

Here are some of the best microwave oven and OTG deals available during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 August 2026 12:27 IST
Amazon Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Microwave Oven and OTGs from Top Brands

Photo Credit: Amazon

Shoppers can avail of coupon discounts on select models

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Highlights
  • Top brands like LG, IFB, and Panasonic are available at reduced prices
  • Customers can choose from compact OTGs or large convection microwaves
  • Shoppers can save with exchange offers and no-cost EMI payment plans
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Is a new microwave oven or an OTG on your buying wishlist? The Amazon Great Freedom Sale brings a great opportunity to buy one. Several models from brands such as Midea, IFB, Panasonic, LG, Cadlec, Agaro, and Milton are available at reduced prices during the sale period. Customers can choose from options ranging from compact 10-litre OTGs to larger 28-litre convection microwave ovens. The top models offer features like auto-cook programmes, multiple heating modes, adjustable temperature controls, timers, and rotisserie support.

For those seeking a basic microwave for reheating and everyday cooking, the IFB 24L Solo is available at Rs. 8,690. Buyers looking for advanced cooking functions can consider the LG 28L convection microwave, priced at Rs. 14,490, or the higher-priced LG 28L convection model at Rs. 17,490.

Amazon Sale: Best Microwave Oven, OTG Deals

Amazon is also offering additional payment-related benefits during the sale. Prime members can get a 10 percent instant discount on eligible purchases using Axis Bank or SBI debit and credit cards. The offer is subject to applicable terms and conditions. Exchange offers are available with savings starting at Rs. 1,000, while no-cost EMI options start at Rs. 59 per day on eligible purchases using HDFC EMI.

Here are some of the best microwave oven and OTG deals available during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026.

TV List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Midea 24L Convection Microwave Oven Rs. 19,990 Rs. 9,999 Buy Here
IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven Rs. 10,290 Rs. 8,690 Buy Here
Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven Rs. 6,790 Rs. 6,290 Buy Here
Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven Rs. 9,900 Rs. 8,190 Buy Here
LG 28L Convection Microwave Oven Rs. 22,099 Rs. 16,490 Buy Here
Samsung 32L Convection Microwave Oven Rs. 20,000 Rs. 18,490 Buy Here
Cadlec Cruise 5 12L OTG Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,699 Buy Here
AGARO Marvel 25L OTG Rs. 7,999 Rs. 4,291 Buy Here
Milton 10L OTG Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,374 Buy Here

 

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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers 2026
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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