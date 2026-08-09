Top brands like LG, IFB, and Panasonic are available at reduced prices
Customers can choose from compact OTGs or large convection microwaves
Shoppers can save with exchange offers and no-cost EMI payment plans
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Is a new microwave oven or an OTG on your buying wishlist? The Amazon Great Freedom Sale brings a great opportunity to buy one. Several models from brands such as Midea, IFB, Panasonic, LG, Cadlec, Agaro, and Milton are available at reduced prices during the sale period. Customers can choose from options ranging from compact 10-litre OTGs to larger 28-litre convection microwave ovens. The top models offer features like auto-cook programmes, multiple heating modes, adjustable temperature controls, timers, and rotisserie support.
For those seeking a basic microwave for reheating and everyday cooking, the IFB 24L Solo is available at Rs. 8,690. Buyers looking for advanced cooking functions can consider the LG 28L convection microwave, priced at Rs. 14,490, or the higher-priced LG 28L convection model at Rs. 17,490.
Amazon Sale: Best Microwave Oven, OTG Deals
Amazon is also offering additional payment-related benefits during the sale. Prime members can get a 10 percent instant discount on eligible purchases using Axis Bank or SBI debit and credit cards. The offer is subject to applicable terms and conditions. Exchange offers are available with savings starting at Rs. 1,000, while no-cost EMI options start at Rs. 59 per day on eligible purchases using HDFC EMI.
Here are some of the best microwave oven and OTG deals available during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026.
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and
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