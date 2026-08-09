Amazon Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Premium OLED and QLED TVs

The Amazon Great Freedom Sale offers discounts on premium TVs from brands including Samsung, Sony, LG, Xiaomi, TCL, Philips, Haier, Vu and Toshiba. There are deals on a wide range of OLED and QLED models, with screen sizes ranging from 50 inches to 77 inches. Several of the discounted models also support features such as high refresh rates, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, while others offer AI-powered picture processing and gaming-focused features. On top of direct price cuts, Amazon has rolled out additional coupon discounts, making the effective prices even lower.

Eligible purchases during the Amazon Freedom Sale can benefit from additional payment offers. HDFC Bank cardholders can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 10,500 on eligible transactions. Amazon Pay users can get an additional Rs. 150 cashback when paying through Amazon Pay UPI and other eligible prepaid payment methods.

Customers using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can also get 5 percent unlimited cashback.

Amazon Sale: Deals on OLED TVs

For buyers wanting a Sony OLED TV, the 55-inch Bravia 8M2 Series is listed at Rs. 2,46,990, down from Rs. 3,99,900. Samsung's 65-inch OLED 4K Smart TV is priced at Rs. 1,39,990, compared to its listed price of Rs. 1,89,900. Meanwhile, Samsung's larger 77-inch OLED TV is available at Rs. 4,69,900, down from Rs. 5,06,900.

TV List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link Samsung 65-inch OLED 4K Smart TV Rs. 1,89,900 Rs. 1,37,990 Buy Here Sony Bravia 8M2 Series 55-inch OLED 4K Google TV Rs. 3,99,900 Rs. 2,46,990 Buy Here Sony Bravia 8 Series 65-inch OLED 4K Google TV Rs. 4,29,900 Rs. 2,66,940 Buy Here Samsung 77-inch OLED 4K Smart TV Rs. 5,06,900 Rs. 4,39,900 Buy Here LG C5 AI Series 65-inch 4K OLED TV Rs. 2,87,590 Rs. 1,73,990 Buy Here

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on Premium QLED TVs

The sale also features a wide selection of QLED TVs, including 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch models. The Xiaomi 55-inch X 4K TV is available at Rs. 37,999, compared to an MRP of Rs. 48,999. The TCL 55-inch QLED 4K Google TV is priced at Rs. 45,990, compared to its MRP of Rs. 1,09,990.

TV List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link Xiaomi X 55-inch 4K Smart Google TV Rs. 48,999 Rs. 35,749 Buy Here TCL 55-inch QLED 4K Google TV Rs. 1,09,990 Rs. 45,990 Buy Here Philips 8100 Series 50-inch QLED 4K Google TV Rs. 35,990 Rs. 32,999 Buy Here Haier H6E Series 55-inch QLED 4K Google TV Rs. 75,990 Rs. 44,490 Buy Here Xiaomi FX Pro 55-inch QLED 4K Smart Fire TV Rs. 62,999 Rs. 36,748 Buy Here Vu Vibe Series 55-inch QLED 4K Google TV Rs. 60,000 Rs. 35,990 Buy Here Samsung 55-inch Neo QLED 4K Smart TV Rs. 99,900 Rs. 69,990 Buy Here Toshiba 65-inch QLED 4K Smart TV Rs. 98,999 Rs. 56,999 Buy Here

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