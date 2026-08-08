Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 went live for shoppers in India on August 7, bringing discounts across smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, audio products and more. For those looking to replace an old pair of earbuds, the sale includes several TWS options from brands such as Bose, Sennheiser, Marshall, Sony, Samsung, Realme, OnePlus, JBL, Noise and Boat. Some of the deals also include coupon discounts or bank offers, which can lower the effective price further.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on TWS Earphones

The sale brings TWS earphones across a wide range of price points, from premium noise-cancelling models to more affordable options for everyday use. Amazon is offering discounts of up to 75 percent on headphones and earbuds, with some products also eligible for additional bank or coupon offers. The final price and offer terms may vary, so check the product listing before making a purchase.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra sit at the top end of this selection, with the sale price dropping to Rs. 19,990 from Rs. 25,999. The sale also lists the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro at an effective Rs. 19,499 against Rs. 29,999. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 follows at Rs. 18,990 against a listed price of Rs. 29,990, while an available coupon brings the effective price to Rs. 17,240.

Sony's WF-1000XM5 is available for an effective Rs. 16,689, down from its listed price of Rs. 29,990 after applying the available coupon. The Marshall Motif II ANC, meanwhile, costs Rs. 16,999 instead of Rs. 20,000.

Moving into the more affordable range, the Noise Master Buds 2 is listed at Rs. 7,999, compared to Rs. 9,999. Meanwhile, the Realme Buds Air 8 Pro drops to Rs. 6,799 from Rs. 8,999.

The OnePlus Buds 4 drops to an effective Rs. 5,599 from Rs. 6,499. At Rs. 4,699, the JBL Tune Beam 2 is also significantly cheaper than its Rs. 11,999 list price. Meanwhile, Samsung's Galaxy Buds Core gets one of the biggest price cuts in this selection, falling to Rs. 2,999 from its Rs. 9,999 MRP.

At Rs. 2,799, the Boat Nirvana Zenith Pro is one of the cheapest options here, having dropped from Rs. 14,990, while the Realme Buds Air 8 Pro gets an effective Rs. 6,799 price with its coupon offer.

Best Deals on TWS Earphones in Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026

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