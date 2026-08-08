Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio Features
  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on TWS Earphones From Samsung, Sennheiser, Marshall and More

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on TWS Earphones From Samsung, Sennheiser, Marshall and More

Amazon is offering discounts of up to 75 percent on headphones and earbuds, with some products also eligible for additional bank or coupon offers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 8 August 2026 19:52 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on TWS Earphones From Samsung, Sennheiser, Marshall and More

OnePlus Buds 4 (pictured) is available for an effective Rs. 5,599

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Bose QuietComfort Ultra drops to Rs. 19,990 during the sale
  • Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 falls to Rs. 17,240
  • Sony WF-1000XM5 gets an effective price of Rs. 16,689
Advertisement

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 went live for shoppers in India on August 7, bringing discounts across smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, audio products and more. For those looking to replace an old pair of earbuds, the sale includes several TWS options from brands such as Bose, Sennheiser, Marshall, Sony, Samsung, Realme, OnePlus, JBL, Noise and Boat. Some of the deals also include coupon discounts or bank offers, which can lower the effective price further.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on TWS Earphones

The sale brings TWS earphones across a wide range of price points, from premium noise-cancelling models to more affordable options for everyday use. Amazon is offering discounts of up to 75 percent on headphones and earbuds, with some products also eligible for additional bank or coupon offers. The final price and offer terms may vary, so check the product listing before making a purchase.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra sit at the top end of this selection, with the sale price dropping to Rs. 19,990 from Rs. 25,999. The sale also lists the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro at an effective Rs. 19,499 against Rs. 29,999. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 follows at Rs. 18,990 against a listed price of Rs. 29,990, while an available coupon brings the effective price to Rs. 17,240.

Sony's WF-1000XM5 is available for an effective Rs. 16,689, down from its listed price of Rs. 29,990 after applying the available coupon. The Marshall Motif II ANC, meanwhile, costs Rs. 16,999 instead of Rs. 20,000.

Moving into the more affordable range, the Noise Master Buds 2 is listed at Rs. 7,999, compared to Rs. 9,999. Meanwhile, the Realme Buds Air 8 Pro drops to Rs. 6,799 from Rs. 8,999.

The OnePlus Buds 4 drops to an effective Rs. 5,599 from Rs. 6,499. At Rs. 4,699, the JBL Tune Beam 2 is also significantly cheaper than its Rs. 11,999 list price. Meanwhile, Samsung's Galaxy Buds Core gets one of the biggest price cuts in this selection, falling to Rs. 2,999 from its Rs. 9,999 MRP.

At Rs. 2,799, the Boat Nirvana Zenith Pro is one of the cheapest options here, having dropped from Rs. 14,990, while the Realme Buds Air 8 Pro gets an effective Rs. 6,799 price with its coupon offer.

Best Deals on TWS Earphones in Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Rs. 25,999 Rs. 19,990 Buy Here
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Rs. 29,999 Rs. 19,499 Buy Here
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Rs. 29,990 Rs. 17,240 Buy Here
Marshall Motif II ANC Rs. 20,000 Rs. 16,999 Buy Here
Sony WF-1000XM5 Rs. 29,990 Rs. 16,689 Buy Here
Noise Master Buds 2 Rs. 9,999 Rs. 7,999 Buy Here
Realme Buds Air 8 Pro Rs. 8,999 Rs. 6,799 Buy Here
OnePlus Buds 4 Rs. 6,499 Rs. 5,599 Buy Here
JBL Tune Beam 2 Rs. 11,999 Rs. 4,699 Buy Here
Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Rs. 9,999 Rs. 2,999 Buy Here
Boat Nirvana Zenith Pro Rs. 14,990 Rs. 2,799 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Impressive sound quality and active noise cancellation
  • LDAC Bluetooth codec support, stable connectivity
  • Good battery life
  • Lighter design and comfortable fit
  • Bad
  • Slightly expensive
Read detailed Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Silver
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Noise Master Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Noise Master Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Balanced, non-fatiguing sound tuning
  • Premium-looking finish
  • Extensive feature set
  • Intuitive and reliable app experience
  • Bad
  • Fit takes getting used to
  • Wingtips hinder case usability
  • Transparency mode is inconsistent
Read detailed Noise Master Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Gold
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
OnePlus Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight
  • Great ANC
  • Punchy sound (+ plenty of bass)
  • Good pricing
  • Bad
  • Charging case and earbuds design is a mixed bag
  • Touch controls on TWS are not super intuitive
  • No wireless charging support
Read detailed OnePlus Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Green
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit
  • Premium design
  • Robust, powerful sound
  • Good ANC
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • No true multipoint support
  • Many features require a Samsung phone
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Sale 2026, TWS earphones, TWS earbuds, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Laptops from Acer, Asus, HP, and Lenovo Under Rs 80,000

Related Stories

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on TWS Earphones From Samsung, Sennheiser, Marshall and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs 80,000
  2. Amazon Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Premium OLED and QLED TVs
  3. Amazon Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Microwave Oven and OTGs
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Headphones
  5. Best Gaming-Focused Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000 in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Home Security Cameras from CP Plus, Qubo and More Brands
  2. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Is Free to Claim on Ubisoft Store for a Week
  3. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Refrigerators from Haier, LG, Samsung and More Brands
  4. Samsung 200MP ISOCELL HPC Camera Sensor Announced With Better HDR and Low-Light Performance
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Design Revealed in Fresh Leak Ahead of Launch
  6. iQOO Z11 Colourways, Key Specifications Teased; Confirmed to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo Chipset
  7. Pova AI Buds Pro India Launch Date Announced; Design, Key Features, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  8. iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Launch Date Announced as Key Specifications, Features Surface Online
  9. Huawei MatePad SE 11, MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition Now Available on Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung Says More Galaxy Z Flip Users Are Upgrading to Galaxy Z Fold 8
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »