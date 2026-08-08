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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Vacuum Cleaners

During the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, HDFC Bank credit card users and customers opting for EasyEMI will get up to 10 per cent off.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 August 2026 14:04 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Vacuum Cleaners

Photo Credit: Amazon

Dreame D20 Ultra robot vacuum cleaner with 13,000Pa Suction is available for Rs. 44,999

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is finally live for all users in India
  • Many manual and robot vacuum cleaners are discounted in the sale
  • Amazon Pay ICICI card users can get additional discounts
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The Amazon Great Freedom Sale is currently live in India, and this annual sale is one of the best times to buy new electronics and home appliances because it combines substantial price cuts with additional savings that are usually unavailable during regular sales. Many vacuum cleaners with advanced cleaning technologies are receiving direct price reductions in this ongoing sale. Companies like Agaro and Dreame are offering devices that normally retail at their launch prices at discounted rates during this sale.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Vacuum Cleaners

Many manual and robot vacuum cleaners with AI-based navigation technologies, self-cleaning docks, longer battery life, and a range of mopping options are listed at discounted prices in the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. Eureka Forbes SmartClean robot vacuum with 9000Pa suction power is currently listed for Rs. 37,999, down from the actual price of Rs. 48,900. Amazon is providing up to a Rs. 3,000 coupon discount on this model.

Similarly, the Dreame D20 Ultra robot vacuum cleaner with 13,000Pa Suction is available for Rs. 44,999, down from the original price of Rs. 1,09,999.

Above the sale price, HDFC Bank credit card users and customers opting for EasyEMI will get up to a 10 percent discount. Select models are listed with exchange offers, and trading an old model can significantly lower the cost of a new model. Further, buyers can select no-cost EMI offers, coupon discounts, and Amazon Pay-based offers. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users will get cashback and rewards on purchases.

Here we have a list of the best deals on vacuum cleaners from leading brands during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale. You can compare prices across different platforms to grab the best deal.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Vacuum Cleaners Discounts Across Brands

Model Original Price Sale Price Product Link
Eureka Forbes SmartClean with Auto Bin S2 Rs. 48,900 Rs. 37,999 Buy Now
Dreame D20 Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 1,09,999 Rs. 44,999 Buy Now
Ecovacs Deebot N30 Plus White Rs. 89,999 Rs. 28,999 Buy Now
Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Rs. 11,995 Rs. 9,999 Buy Now
Agaro Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 9,999 Rs. 6,299 Buy Now
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 43,900 Rs. 27,900 Buy Now
Narwal Freo X10 Pro Rs. 1,19,990 Rs. 39,990 Buy Now
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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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